After 14 lives were lost on Monday, re-polling at 568 booths is currently underway amid high security for the West Bengal Panchayat Elections. The SEC had ordered re-polling on Tuesday after demands by Opposition parties.

https://twitter.com/ANI/status/996605601500168194Two days after violence during the West Bengal Panchayat elections claimed 14 lives in the state, re-polling at 568 booths in 19 districts began amid high security on Wednesday. The State Election Commission had ordered re-polling on Tuesday after demands by Opposition parties. The decision came after post-poll scrutiny of reports of political violence that marred the polling across the state. The counting will be held on May 17.

“The re-polling started at 7 am in the morning and will end at 5 pm. The counting will take place tomorrow (on May 17),” an SEC official said. An SEC officer said re-polling would be held at booths where alleged rigging, ballot box looting and false voting were reported. “We have directed the district administrations to make preparations for the re-polling.”

Re-polling is taking place in 10 booths in Hooghly, 28 booths in West Midnapore, 52 booths in Coochbehar, 63 booths in Murshidabad, 60 booths in Nadia, 59 booths in North 24 Parganas, 55 booths in Malda, 73 booths in Uttar Dinajpur, 26 in South 24 Pargans, among others.

Several candidates aggrieved by the violence that marked Monday’s panchayat polls in West Bengal had met State Commission (SEC) officials and demanded repolling in their booths. Candidates from political parties had also met the SEC officials to request re-poll in their seats.

The opposition parties have accused the TMC of “unleashing a reign of terror and destroying democracy.” However, the ruling TMC has termed the allegation as “baseless”.

West Bengal: Unidentified miscreants escape with a ballot box from polling booth no. 76 in Malda's Ratua, also brandish a gun. #PanchayatElections pic.twitter.com/kPlE2MqWfN — ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2018

Amid all the mudslinging, reports are coming in even about agitation and unruly crowd at several booths, according to ANI, during re-polling at booth number 36/37 today, Rapid Action Force (RAF) and the police baton was charged on people as a crowd-control measure after the people agitated when the voting process for Panchayat Election re-polling started.

#WestBengal: Voters queue up outside booth no. 28 in Cooch Behar to cast their vote. 568 booths across 19 districts of the state are undergoing re-polling for #PanchayatElections today. pic.twitter.com/sJ7zhP2eHK — ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2018

#WestBengal: Voters queue up outside booth no. 117 in Bagdah, North 24 Parganas district. 568 booths across 19 districts of the state are undergoing re-polling for #PanchayatElections today. pic.twitter.com/82vJQu65mr — ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2018

