After an electoral setback in West Bengal’s Panchayat polls in South 24 Parganas, 27-year-old BJP candidate Sadhana Samanta allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison after losing to her rival and kin Trinamool Congress nominee, Sujata Samanta reported New Indian Express. She was found unconscious by her family members and was taken to a local primary health centre. After her health was deteriorated she was taken to the Diamond Harbour hospital where she breathed her last.

The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) bagged 20,441 seats in gram panchayats, defeating its main challenger BJP, which won 5,465 seats. The CPI(M) stood third in the showdown by winning 1,415-gram panchayat seats. Leaving the Congress party at the fourth position which secured only 993 seats.

This is the 1st time the saffron party has been elected to the gram panchayat level in every district of the state. The last time it made its presence felt in the rural polls was after the demolition of Babri Masjid in 1992. After the results, the party said, its emergence as the main rival to the ruling TMC, would act as a morale booster for the party’s rank and file.

Meanwhile, violence was witnessed in the state, due to which the State Election (SEC) Commission had ordered re-polling at 568 booths in 19 districts. “The re-polling started at 7 am in the morning and will end at 5 pm. The counting will take place tomorrow (on May 17),” an SEC official said.

