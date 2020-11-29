A day after he resigned from the state Cabinet, it was learnt on Saturday that dissident TMC leader Suvendu Adhikari has told MLAs and party leaders backing him to be ready to hit the streets.

The heat of WB polls have engulfed the state as Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers on Saturday started an agitation and blocked the road here at Khejuri gram panchayat area of the district alleging that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers have damaged their offices. They further alleged the state administration is not cooperating with them even though they are the ruling party.

On the resignation of Senior Trinamool Congress leader Suvendu Adhikari from cabinet TMC said that he has resigned from the cabinet and not the party. TMC also observed that talks are on and they will continue as well. The CM earlier announced said she will keep the portfolio of Transport Ministry with her office after minister Suvendu Adhikari’s resignation from the post.

As per sources, a local TMC leader SK Noor said earlier this morning BJP workers captured TMC’s Purba Alaichak party office by removing all flags. The leader claimed that BJP came in 15-16 motorcycles who broke into their office and ransack it.

