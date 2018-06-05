A BJP supporter identified as Narayan Sarkar was reportedly shot at in Cooch Behar in West Bengal. This is third such attack on BJP supporters within a span of a week. As per reports, BJP supporter was shot at on Sunday night and now is recovering in Siliguri.

This is third such attack on BJP supporters within a span of a week.

Another incident of attack on BJP supporter has been reported from Cooch Behar in West Bengal. The attack has come only days after the body of 18-year-old BJP’s youth wing member was found hanging from a tree with an unsigned note that read that he was killed for working for BJP and another BJP worker’s body was found hanging from a power transmission in the same area.

This is third such attack on BJP supporters within a span of a week. As per reports, BJP supporter identified as Narayan Sarkar was shot at on Sunday night and now is recovering in Siliguri.

The series of attacks started on May 31, when Trilochan Mahato, member of district BJP youth wing was found hanging from a tree in Balampur village then on June 2, 32-year-old Dulal Kumar’s body was found hanging from a power transmission in Dabha Village.

Dulal’s case is being suspected of suicide after post-mortem report said it was a case of asphyxia due to ante-mortem hanging and suicidal in nature.

The entire series of attacks have taken a political turn with BJP alleging the deaths as political murders. Meanwhile, the CPM has also claimed that TMC workers had attacked one of their party members as well.

CPM took to twitter and said, Atabul Islam, a student leader of CPIM had won the Panchayat Polls from Jamaldaha, Mekhliganj in face of grave threats from TMC goons. Today, TMC goons attacked his house in Coochbehar, Bengal. His uncle Ramjan Ali was shot dead and 7 family members including himself and his father are in a critical condition in the hospital.”

According to a report on India.com BJP general secretary, Kailash Vijayvargiya has said the party would move the High court, and if needed the Supreme Court to get to the truth of BJP workers being killed in Bengal. “We will soon move the high court, and the Supreme Court if needed, to know the truth behind the murders of two party workers in Purulia district,” he said.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App