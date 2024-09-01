West Bengal: Tensions Escalate In North 24 Parganas Following Minor’s Sexual Assault

As West Bengal continues to reel from death & rape of 31 year old Postgraduate doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar medical college & hospital, in a separate incident of sexual assault has occurred at North 24 Parganas.

Following the revelation of the alleged assault in the Rajbari area of Rohanda panchayat on Saturday night, locals began protesting outside the accused’s home. The TMC leader involved, who is the husband of a panchayat member, was accused of exacerbating public outrage.

Further, the Mob turned violent as it vandalized the home of the alleged abuser and a relative’s shop.

This unrest was further fueled when a local Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader allegedly suggested that the victim’s family should “settle the matter.”

Later, the mob also targeted the panchayat member’s residence. As a result, it prompted the deployment of police and Rapid Action Force personnel. Later, a tear gas was used to disperse the crowd.

But eventually, the accused was arrested. Meanwhile, the panchayat member’s family has claimed that the attack was orchestrated by supporters of the Opposition CPM from a neighboring area.