Sunday, September 1, 2024

West Bengal: Tensions Escalate In North 24 Parganas Following Minor’s Sexual Assault

As West Bengal continues to reel from death & rape of 31 year old Postgraduate doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar medical college & hospital, in a separate incident of sexual assault has occurred at North 24 Parganas. 

West Bengal: Tensions Escalate In North 24 Parganas Following Minor’s Sexual Assault

As West Bengal continues to reel from death & rape of 31 year old Postgraduate doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar medical college & hospital, in a separate incident of sexual assault has occurred at North 24 Parganas.

Following the revelation of the alleged assault in the Rajbari area of Rohanda panchayat on Saturday night, locals began protesting outside the accused’s home. The TMC leader involved, who is the husband of a panchayat member, was accused of exacerbating public outrage.

Also Read: PM Modi Talks About Women’s Safety, Emphasizes Need For Swift Justice

Further, the Mob turned violent as it vandalized the home of the alleged abuser and a relative’s shop.

This unrest was further fueled when a local Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader allegedly suggested that the victim’s family should “settle the matter.”

Later, the mob also targeted the panchayat member’s residence. As a result, it prompted the deployment of police and Rapid Action Force personnel. Later, a tear gas was used to disperse the crowd.

Must Read: Minor Reports Pregnant After School Peon Rapes Her: Uttar Pradesh

But eventually, the accused was arrested. Meanwhile, the panchayat member’s family has claimed that the attack was orchestrated by supporters of the Opposition CPM from a neighboring area.

Tags:

NewsX North 24 Parganas TMC west bengal
addBlock

Recent Post

BJP Leader Anil Vij Praises EC Decision For Haryana Poll Postponement

BJP Leader Anil Vij Praises EC Decision For Haryana Poll Postponement

Bangladesh: 49 Minority Teachers Pressurized To Leave Their Jobs, Reports Minority Organization

Bangladesh: 49 Minority Teachers Pressurized To Leave Their Jobs, Reports Minority Organization

13-Year-Old Girl Reportedly Assaulted By Howrah Hospital Lab Technician

13-Year-Old Girl Reportedly Assaulted By Howrah Hospital Lab Technician

Saint Lucia Kings Unveil New Jersey For CPL 2024: Daren Sammy & Faf Du Plessis Gear Up For Season Opener

Saint Lucia Kings Unveil New Jersey For CPL 2024: Daren Sammy & Faf Du Plessis...

‘Khel Khel Mein’ Box Office Verdict: Was Akshay Kumar’s Film Able To Recover After Disastrous Start? | Exclusive

‘Khel Khel Mein’ Box Office Verdict: Was Akshay Kumar’s Film Able To Recover After Disastrous...

CM Saini Speaks Out On Charkhi Dadri Incident: A Call To Address Mob Lynching

CM Saini Speaks Out On Charkhi Dadri Incident: A Call To Address Mob Lynching

Heavy Rain Disrupts Train Services In Andhra Pradesh & Telangana: 20+ Cancelled, 30 Diverted

Heavy Rain Disrupts Train Services In Andhra Pradesh & Telangana: 20+ Cancelled, 30 Diverted

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox