Mahua Moitra says her debut speech came from heart after plagiarism allegations: Firebrand Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra on Wednesday blamed the alleged troll army of the BJP and a few media house for the accusations of plagiarizing the debut speech that she delivered in the Lok Sabha. While talking to reporters, Moitra said that her speech came from her heart. After the fiery speech, social media users alleged that the lawmaker had copied chunks of her speech from an article with a headline the 12 early warning signs of fascism. The lawmaker said that she quoted from the same article that she had referred in her speech.

Responding to the allegations, she said that plagiarism is when one does not mention one’s source, adding that she has mentioned categorically in her speech that it was from the Holocaust Museum created by the political scientist Dr. Laurence W. Brit. She said that the author had pointed out 14 signs of early fascism adding that she found seven signs relevant to the country and spoke in the Parliament.

In her maiden speech in the lower house of the Parliament, the first-time TMC MP blasted Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government on rising incidents of mob lynchings, assaults on Muslims and the Ayodhya dispute. While accepting the mandate in favour of the NDA that it got during Lok Sabha elections 2019, the TMC leader listed seven signs of early fascism and blamed the BJP-led NDA government.

Meanwhile, Moitra won the Lok Sabha polls from West Bengal’s Krishnanagar constituency. She defeated BJP’s Kalyan Chaubey by a margin of over 63,000 votes.

