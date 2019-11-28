Counting is currently underway in four seats-three in West Bengal and one in Uttarakhand. In West Bengal, Karimpur, Kaliaganj and Kharagpur Sadar seats went to polls while in Uttarakhand, elections are held in Pithoragarh assembly seat on Monday.

Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress is leading in two seats in West Bengal while the Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) are in lead in Kaliaganj seat. Meanwhile, in Uttarakhand Chandra Pant of BJP is currently leading by a small margin over Congress’s Anju Lunthi.

Elections are being held in the Kharagpur Sadar and Karimpur assembly seat as the MLAs in both seats elected as MPs in LS Polls held in May. On the other hand, the Kaliaganj assembly seat of North Dinajpur district fell vacant after the death of its sitting MLA Parmathanath Roy.

The by-elections in the West Bengal are being seen as a crucial test for both TMC and BJP ahead of the 2021 assembly election in the state.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh by-poll took place after the death of three-time MLA and former minister Prakash Pant. BJP’s Chandra Pant is contesting from the seat against Congress’s Anju Lunthi.

