Counting is currently underway in four seats-three in West Bengal and one in Uttarakhand. In West Bengal, Karimpur, Kaliaganj and Kharagpur Sadar seats went to polls while in Uttarakhand, elections are held in Pithoragarh assembly seat on Monday.
Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress is leading in two seats in West Bengal while the Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) are in lead in Kaliaganj seat. Meanwhile, in Uttarakhand Chandra Pant of BJP is currently leading by a small margin over Congress’s Anju Lunthi.
Elections are being held in the Kharagpur Sadar and Karimpur assembly seat as the MLAs in both seats elected as MPs in LS Polls held in May. On the other hand, the Kaliaganj assembly seat of North Dinajpur district fell vacant after the death of its sitting MLA Parmathanath Roy.
The by-elections in the West Bengal are being seen as a crucial test for both TMC and BJP ahead of the 2021 assembly election in the state.
Meanwhile, Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh by-poll took place after the death of three-time MLA and former minister Prakash Pant. BJP’s Chandra Pant is contesting from the seat against Congress’s Anju Lunthi.
Live Updates
Pithoragarh bye-election results
Bhartiya Janata Party's Chandra Pant is leading by a margin of 2500 votes from Pithoragarh seat in Uttarakhand. Manoj Kumar Bhatt of Samajwadi Party got 730 votes.
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee says this is a victory of people and development
After winning the Kaliaganj assembly seat, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said this is a victory of people and development. She added minorities, Adivasis, Rajbanshis- everyone has cast their vote for TMC.
BJP on top in Uttarakhand
BJP's Chandra Pant is leading by over 2,500 votes in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh. Congress's Anju Lunthi trails in the second position while Samajwadi Party's Manoj Kumar Bhatt managed to bag 730 votes.
TMC leads in Bengal, BJP in Uttarakhand
TMC is leading in Karimpur and Kharagpur seats of West Bengal. Meanwhile, BJP is leading by 1856 votes after the eighth round in Uttrakhand's Pithoragarh assembly seat.
Big blow for Congress
As Trinamool Congress won in the Kaliaganj seat, it came as a big blow for the Congress. This seat has traditionally considered as a Congress bastion and went on to polls after the death of Congress MLA Parmathanath Roy.
Response to BJP's arrogance, says West Bengal CM after TMC wins Kaliaganj seat
After winning the Kaliaganj assembly seat, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said this a fitting reply of people to BJP's arrogance. The TMC supremo added her party will win all three seats in the state.
TMC won Kaliganj seat by 2,304 seats
The Trinamool Congress won the Kaliaganj assembly seat. The ruling party also leading at the other two seats. TMC won the seta by 2,304 seats.
BJP leads by 1,500 votes in Uttarakhand
The BJP is currently leading by 1,500 votes in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh seat. Chandra Pant, who is the wife of late husband Prakash Pant, a three-time MLA from the assembly seat will look to retain the seat.
TMC leads in 3 seats in Bengal, BJP in Uttarakhand
As per the current trends, the ruling party TMC is leading in all three seats of Kharagpur Sadar, Karimpur and Kaliaganj. BJP is leading in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh.