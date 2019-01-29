TMC party workers set vehicles carrying BJP workers to rally on fire and thrashed several party workers. While on the other hand, the TMC has alleged that it was the BJP workers that vandalised its office in Kanthi first, prompting its workers to retaliate. Meanwhile, Home Minister Rajnath Singh has asked CM Mamata Banerjee to take action against the hooligans.

The Party workers of BJP and Trinamool Congress clashed in Kanthi in East Midnapore district of West Bengal following a rally of BJP president Amit Shah’s rally in the area. According to reports, TMC party workers set vehicles carrying BJP workers to rally on fire and thrashed several party workers. While on the other hand, the TMC has alleged that it was the BJP workers that vandalised its office in Kanthi first, prompting its workers to retaliate. Meanwhile, taking a strong exception to the case, Home Minister Rajnath Singh asked Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to take action against those who indulged in the violence.

Reports suggest the violence broke out after Amit Shah’s rally got over and people started returning to their cars and buses. Reacting to the violence, BJP leader Rahul Sinha said that the TMC was afraid of the BJP and that’s why they committed violence. He added that it was unfortunate that everything happened in front of the state police and attackers didn’t even spare women workers of BJP.

Refuting the charges, TMC leader Madan Mitra alleged the BJP hired goons from neighbouring state to vandalise their own vehicles. “Beginning of the end of BJP as a whole has already started & it has started from Bengal. BJP has hired some hooligans from Jharkhand. They are doing this because they have no other issue,” ANI quoted him as saying.

