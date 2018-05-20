A woman in West Bengal’s West Midnapore district was allegedly forced to wear and walk around the village wearing a garland of shoes by Trinamool activists for protesting against the t the party the recently panchayat elections. The woman in her 30s is a wife of an ex-Trinamool Congress member of the Kankabati gram panchayat.

The incident took place when infuriated Trinamool activists allegedly called her to the party office in the village and abused her and later on made her wore a garland of shoes and walk around the village

The woman also claimed that she wanted to the party to combat elections democratically, however, she went on to say, ” it made them think that I was supporting the independent candidate”. Despite district party leaders’ stance, promising stringent actions against the guilty, the culprits remained blatant and also threatened to punish those who act against the party.

The incident took place when infuriated Trinamool activists allegedly called her to the party office in the village and abused her and later on made her wore a garland of shoes and walk around the village. They also attacked her and forced her to do sit-ups holding her ears.

According to a report published by the leading daily, Hindustan Times, Asish Patra, the booth president of the area was at the spot when the woman was attacked. However, he said that no such incident took place. But the other party workers unrepentantly said she had insulted the party leaders therefore, she should not be spared.

The woman has yet not filed a complaint against the gruesome incident out of fear. The district BJP president has offered her support in taking legal action against the accused workers.

