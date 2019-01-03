Latest reports say that over eight people have rescued from the debris. Delhi Police confirmed that six people have died among the rescued people. Search and rescue operations are currently underway at the site and several ambulances have been rushed to the spot.

At least 6 people were declared dead on late Thursday night when a part of a factory collapsed at Sudarshan Park in West Delhi’s Moti Nagar. Latest reports say that over eight people have been rescued from the debris and were immediately sent to a nearby hospital. Delhi Police confirmed that six people have died apart from the rescued people. Search and rescue operations are currently underway at the site and several ambulances have been rushed to the spot.

As per reports, a blast was heard before a certain section of the building collapsed and trapped over a dozen people working inside the building. It is reported to be a factory that produced fans and there has been no history of mishaps with the factory.

Delhi: A part of a factory collapsed at Sudarshan Park in Moti Nagar. Eight people have been rescued and sent to hospital so far. Rescue operation underway. pic.twitter.com/DoRRgBit4u — ANI (@ANI) January 3, 2019

While speaking to media, Monika Bhardwaj, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West), said, “The incident took place in West Delhi’s Sudarshan Park area after an LPG cylinder blast. Six people have died while eight were rescued and sent to hospital. The building comprises ground and the first floors.”

