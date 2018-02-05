Yashpal Saxena said he doesn't want any inflammatory statements as he has nothing against Muslims or any other religion. He demanded capital punishment for the culprits and said he will be thankful if Delhi government provides any help to his family in fighting the case. His son Ankit was stabbed to death by his girlfriend's father, mother, uncle and her minor brother near his home in west Delhi on February 1.

Days, after Amit Saxena was killed by his girlfriend’s family in Delhi’s Khyala area on January 1, the father of the deceased, has said that people should not give a communal twist to the murder. Yashpal Saxena pleaded for sanity and said he doesn’t want anyone to create a hostile environment against Muslims. However, he demanded capital punishment for the culprits. Yashpal said he will be thankful if Delhi government provides any help to his family in fighting the case. “We want justice. Murderers of my son should get the death sentence. I am an ordinary man and I have no resources to fight the case. If Delhi government helps us in getting best advocates and making a strong case, I will be thankful,” said Ankit’s father.

Disappointed with the way media and political parties dealt with the case, Yashpal Saxena said he doesn’t want any inflammatory statements as he has nothing against Muslims or any other religion. “Yes, those who killed my son were Muslim…but every Muslim can’t be branded for this. Don’t use me to spread communal tension, don’t drag me into it…I appeal to everyone not to link this to religion and vitiate the atmosphere,” Yashpal told NDTV. Ankit was stabbed to death by his girlfriend’s father, mother, uncle and her minor brother near his home in west Delhi on February 1.

The girl’s family was against their relationship because they were Muslims and Ankit was a Hindu. Police said all the accused have been arrested and they will be produced before a court which sent them to judicial custody. The man, a professional photographer, had a relationship with the 20-year-old woman but her family did not approve of their relationship. The deceased, who lived in the neighbourhood, was stabbed to death after an argument broke out between the two families on February 1.

The girl’s younger sister told police that her parents had discovered some intimate conversations between the deceased and their daughter after which there was a big fight at home. Enraged at the findings, they decided to get her married to someone else. “Our 16-year-old brother discovered some intimate messages between aapa and Ankit bhaiya and showed them to our parents. There was a big fight at home. Mummy and papa said they will get aapa married to someone else. Papa got a stick to beat her up but mummy stopped him. The next day was normal… aapa made porridge for mummy. But at 7.50 pm, she locked us in and left the house,” the girl told Indian Express.