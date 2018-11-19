Western Peripheral Expressway inauguration by PM Modi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to inaugurate much-delayed Kundli-Manesar section of the Western Peripheral Expressway and will address a public meeting at village Sultanpur in Gurgaon today. The Western Peripheral Expressway, which was originally proposed in 2003 and expected to be completed by 2009, has taken 15 long years to complete and will connect with its Eastern counterpart to form a circle around Delhi.

Western Peripheral Expressway inauguration by PM Modi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to inaugurate much-delayed Kundli-Manesar section of the Western Peripheral Expressway and will address a public meeting at village Sultanpur in Gurgaon today. The Western Peripheral Expressway, which was originally proposed in 2003 and expected to be completed by 2009, has taken 15 long years to complete and will connect with its Eastern counterpart to form a circle around Delhi. The length of the Kundli to Manesar stretch is over 83 km.

According to officials, a sum of Rs 6,400 had been spent on the expressway project. The government had acquired 3,846 acre at a cost of Rs 2,788 crore. The BJP has accused the previous Congress-led UPA government at the Centre of inefficient management which led to the delay of this project. The project was launched to reduce vehicle load on Delhi roads. It will also provide high-speed connectivity between north and Haryana districts an ensure all commercial vehicle skip the national capital as smoke coming out of them is one of the major cause of pollution in Delhi.

The Western Peripheral Expressway was proposed in 2003 & was stuck due to inefficient management, lack of political will, squabbles & quarrels ever since. However the project was revived in 2014 & also upgraded to a six-lane expressway. 4/5 pic.twitter.com/EiP52BlrR5 — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) November 18, 2018

The six-lane Western Peripheral Expressway (WPE) project was revived in 2014. The 53 km stretch between Manesar and Palwal of this project was inaugurated in April 2016.

The two expressways around the national capital – Eastern Peripheral Expressway and the Western Peripheral Expressway were planned in 2003 after an order by the Supreme Court.

The Eastern Periphery Expressway, which is already operational, was inaugurated by PM Modi on May 27. The 135-km long EPE, which is India’s first smart and green highway, was built in a record time of 17 months.

