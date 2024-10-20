What Did Odia Actor Buddhaditya Mohanty Say About Rahul Gandhi That Stirred a Backlash?

Odia actor Buddhaditya Mohanty is facing severe criticism following a controversial social media post suggesting that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi should be the next target of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. The post, which has since been deleted, sparked outrage among political groups, particularly the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), the student wing of the Congress. […]

Odia actor Buddhaditya Mohanty is facing severe criticism following a controversial social media post suggesting that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi should be the next target of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

The post, which has since been deleted, sparked outrage among political groups, particularly the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), the student wing of the Congress.

State NSUI president Udit Pradhan filed a police complaint against Mohanty at the Capital Police Station, demanding strict action for his irresponsible remarks. “We cannot tolerate such a comment against our leader,” Pradhan said, adding that they submitted a screenshot of the post as evidence.

What did he Post?

In his post, Mohanty compared India’s situation to that of Germany, Israel, and the U.S., and included both Rahul Gandhi and AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi in the list of potential targets. This statement led to widespread condemnation, with many accusing the actor of inciting violence.

Mohanty Apologised

Mohanty later apologized, stating that his remarks were misunderstood and not intended to harm or demean Gandhi. He expressed regret for any hurt caused, but the NSUI and Congress leaders continue to demand a public apology and action against him.

Police have confirmed receiving the complaint and are currently investigating the matter.

ALSO READ: Behraich Tensions Escalates, Protesters Torched Bike Showroom