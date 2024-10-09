What Do Kashmiri Pandits Demand From The New Government? Key Issues Explained

The recent assembly election results in Jammu and Kashmir have once again underscored the neglect faced by the Kashmiri Pandit community. Despite widespread political rhetoric about “religious harmony and brotherhood,” the rights of Kashmiri Pandits and the Hindu minority in the valley seem to remain a secondary concern. In an attempt to draw attention to their plight, 13 Kashmiri Pandits contested for seats in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, hoping to represent their community of nearly 300,000 displaced individuals. However, they received little to no support, with all of them losing their deposits.

People’s participation was fueled by the hope that the new government would address the long-standing issue of their repatriation, and rehabilitation in the valley and that the government would finally pave the way for their safe return to their homeland.

Key Expectations From The New Government

For many Kashmiri Pandits, their top priority is the long-promised ‘Ghar Wapasi’—their return to their homes in Kashmir. They also seek a comprehensive rehabilitation plan that addresses their safety and security concerns. Beyond this, there are pressing demands related to economic development, employment opportunities, and long-term support for those who have suffered from years of displacement. With the abrogation of Article 370, many Kashmiri Pandits have expressed hope that the newly formed government will prioritize their cause and implement policies that facilitate their safe return to the valley.

Challenges In Securing Representation

Despite efforts to gain political representation, Kashmiri Pandits face significant obstacles. This year’s election saw a fluctuating number of candidates from the community, reminiscent of the 12 candidates who ran in 2008. However, despite their continued efforts, Kashmiri Pandits still struggle to find meaningful political support. The Election Commission made special provisions to ensure that displaced Pandits could participate in the election, but the results reflect how far the community is from securing significant representation or policy changes.

The assembly results, declared on October 8, saw the National Conference and Congress alliance secure 48 seats, while the BJP won 29. In contrast, the BJP scored a resounding victory in Haryana, where it is poised to form the government for the third consecutive term. Yet, in Jammu and Kashmir, the road ahead for Kashmiri Pandits remains long and uncertain, as they continue to fight for their rights and a safe return to their ancestral homes.

