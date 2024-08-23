What Happened On August 9? Supreme Court Slams Kolkata Police Over Discrepancies In Investigating

The mysterious death of a 31-year-old trainee doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital has sparked widespread concern and intense scrutiny, especially after the Supreme Court criticized the Kolkata Police for their delayed response in registering the case. The body of the deceased doctor was discovered on the morning of August 9, in the seminar room of the hospital, raising serious questions about the handling of the investigation.

Timeline of events

The tragic discovery was made by a first-year Post Graduate Trainee (PGT) doctor from the Chest Department at approximately 9:30 a.m. on August 9. Following the discovery, the Tala Police Station recorded the first General Diary Entry (GDE 542) at 10:10 a.m., marking the beginning of what has now become a highly controversial case.

The initial police response involved securing the crime scene and collecting evidence. According to reports, the police reached the hospital between 10:10 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. The seminar room, where the incident took place, was immediately sealed off to preserve the integrity of the scene. Senior officers, alongside a forensics team, including a photographer and videographer, arrived on the scene between 11:00 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to conduct a thorough examination of the area.

At around 3:40 p.m., the Medical Superintendent cum Vice Principal (MSVP) of RG Kar Hospital handed over a confidential letter in a sealed envelope to the Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Tala Police Station, requesting the registration of an FIR regarding the “discovery of a dead body.” However, despite this formal request, the FIR was not registered until 11:45 p.m., more than eight hours later.

Discrepancy in dealing with case

The timeline of events on that day has raised eyebrows, particularly the delays at critical stages of the investigation. The victim was declared deceased at 12:44 p.m., and her body was handed over to the police at 1:47 p.m. A police officer, in a report submitted to the magistrate, stated that upon arriving at the crime scene, he found the woman in an “unconscious state in half-naked condition,” with visible injuries to her private parts, further intensifying the gravity of the situation.

As the investigation proceeded, the police reviewed CCTV footage and questioned 11 individuals, including four doctors who were on duty the previous night. Between 8:30 p.m. and 10:45 p.m., 40 exhibits were collected under videography, contributing to the growing body of evidence. However, the Supreme Court has pointed out significant lapses in the investigation process, particularly the timing of the post-mortem and the registration of the FIR.

The post-mortem examination was conducted at 6:10 p.m. on August 9, yet the information about the unnatural death was not communicated to the Tala Police Station until 11:30 p.m. that same night. This delay has been described by the Supreme Court as “extremely disturbing.” The bench questioned the purpose behind the delayed FIR and the communication between the principal of RG Kar Medical College and the police.

“Who was in touch with the principal of RG Kar Medical College? Why did he delay the FIR? What was the purpose?” the bench asked during the hearing, expressing its dismay over the apparent procedural failures. The court’s criticism has shone a spotlight on the case, intensifying public and media scrutiny as the investigation continues.