What If Either of Biden or Trump Decides to Step Down from The U.S. Presidential Race?

Even before the arrangements of 2024 US presidential elections first debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump, there raised many questions about the health and capabilities of Joe Biden.

Both the contenders are the oldest ever in the history of US to run for the president’s post. Biden specially have made many blunders in the past like forgetting names and abruptly pausing and fumbling on his words.

Even in yesterday’s performance, many from Biden’s band end told the CNN. One Democrat administrator summed his feeling saying, “We are f*****”.

Kate Bedingfield, Biden’s former White House communications director, said on CNN, “It was a really disappointing debate performance from Joe Biden. I don’t think there’s any other way to slice it. His biggest issue was to prove to the American people that he had the energy, the stamina — and he didn’t do that.”

So what if, Biden steps down?

When a candidate decides to step down it changes the whole political scene with serious repercussions. If this happens, then the Democratic or Republican national committee would swiftly sit for an emergency meet to fill the vacancy.

This critical gathering usually headed by both respective party heads. Currently the Democrat party head is Jaime Harrison and Republican party head is Ronna McDaniel. And these people would bring the state and territory delegatory.

This meet would happen in Washington, D.C. but can be held virtually, if there are time and logical constraints.

Following debates and voting, delegates would endorse a new candidate who would then be the presumed nominee. Candidates who placed second in the primaries, those who fared well and already had a foundation of support, or other well-known party personalities who might swiftly unite the party and energize the electorate could all be taken into consideration during the selection process.

It is imperative that ballots be updated with the name of the new candidate, particularly if the withdrawal happens close to election day. Legal arguments concerning the legitimacy of amended votes and the practicalities of applying modifications across several states could result from this. Furthermore, abrupt changes could perplex voters, who might not know who the new candidate is or how their votes will be counted.

