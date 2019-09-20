With an aim to boost the slowing economy, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday cut the corporate tax rates for domestic firms from 30% to 25.2%.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday announced that a domestic company can pay income tax at 22% instead of previous from 30% if they don’t seek any exemption or incentives. Reports said the effective tax rate will be 25.17% inclusive of all surcharges and cess for domestic companies. For new manufacturing companies, the government has brought down the existing tax rate to 15% from 25%. The effective tax rate after surcharges and cess will be 17.01%.

For all those, who don’t understand what “corporate tax” stands for, this article will help in understanding it thoroughly. Apart from that, a comparison has been drawn between how India and other countries levy corporate tax on the income of corporations.

What is a corporate tax?

In simple words, a corporation tax aka company tax, is a direct tax imposed by the government on income of corporations or analogous legal entities. Like individuals pay income tax, the government taxes companies on their income. Several countries impose the corporate taxes at the national level, or at state and local levels.

Is corporate tax and income tax the same?

The companies, which have been registered under The Companies Act, are required to pay corporate tax on their income. On the contrary, an income tax is the one which is paid by an individual on her/his income.

How are corporate taxes calculated?

A corporate tax is a levy placed on a firm’s profit by the government. The money collected from corporate taxes is used for the country’s budgetary needs like providing civic amenities, roads etc. A firm’s operating earnings are calculated by deducting expenses including the cost of goods sold (COGS), labour and depreciation from revenues.

On the corporate tax front, we are on par with China. The standard corporate tax rate in China is 25%. Bangladeshi entrepreneurs pay the highest corporate tax among the South Asian counties. A company doing business in Bangladesh has to pay 35% corporate tax, which is 25% for a publicly-traded company while the maximum rate extends up to 45% for some sectors.

Vietnamese entrepreneurs pay 20% corporate tax while it is 24% in Malaysia, 25% in China, 25% in Indonesia, 25% in Myanmar, 29% in Pakistan, 30% in India and 30% in the Philippines, according to data of Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI).

When compared to the major economies in the world, according to their GDP, India’s decision to cut corporate tax to 25.2% places it among the countries taxing corporates the lowest. France has corporate tax of 31% to 33.33%, Germany, which has a lower federal tax of 15%, mops up tax at other levels taking it on par with their French neighbours.

The United State of America has a 21% federal corporate tax and local levies and branch profits drive it up to 30%. Same is the case with Canada. The country wise data put out by international consulting firm Deloitte shows Brazil levying the highest corporate tax at 34%.

