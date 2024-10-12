Home
we-woman

What Is Eid Milan? Iftari Tradition That Baba Siddique Held For Last 35 Years

Senior NCP leader Baba Siddique passed away during treatment, Lilavati Hospital confirmed on Saturday. He was shot by unidentified assailants in Mumbai's Bandra East area and was immediately rushed to the hospital.

What Is Eid Milan? Iftari Tradition That Baba Siddique Held For Last 35 Years

Senior NCP leader Baba Siddique passed away during treatment, Lilavati Hospital confirmed on Saturday. He was shot by unidentified assailants in Mumbai’s Bandra East area and was immediately rushed to the hospital. Despite medical efforts, Siddique succumbed to his injuries during treatment, officials reported.

Chief Minister reacts

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde expressed his sorrow on Saturday (October 12) regarding the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique, who was shot by unidentified assailants in the Bandra East area of Mumbai. He assured that the police are taking quick action in the case and that it will be processed in a fast-track court.

Siddique, who had served as a three-time MLA from Bandra West, was associated with the Congress for 48 years before leaving the party in February to join Ajit Pawar’s NCP. His son, Zeeshan Siddique, was expelled from Congress in August.

Eid Milan: Baba Siddique Iftaar dinner

Every year, the Baba Siddique Iftaar dinner used to be a highly anticipated event, steeped in a rich history of unity and camaraderie. This cherished tradition traces its roots back to the ‘Eid Milan’ of 1989, when Siddique envisioned a gathering where people from diverse backgrounds could come together as one big family, transcending religious differences. Over the years, the event has become a symbol of love, joy, and respect, embodying Baba Siddique’s enduring legacy.

Held on March 24, at the Taj Lands End in Mumbai, this year’s Iftaar dinner was a grand affair, building upon the success of previous editions. The event brought together a constellation of beloved celebrities who added glamour and charm to the festivities.

Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan  grace the occasion

In past years, luminaries like Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan have graced the occasion with their presence, captivating everyone with their charisma. The guest list has also included stalwarts such as Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Anil Kapoor, Emraan Hashmi, Katrina Kaif, Urmila Matondkar, Kapil Sharma, Bharti Singh, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Shehnaaz Gill, Ankita Lokhande, Mouni Roy, and many others, making it a star-studded affair.

However, beyond the glitz and glamour, the true essence of the Iftaar dinner for Baba Siddique lied in its ability to bring together friends, family, and individuals from diverse backgrounds to celebrate culture, tradition, and joy. For him, it served as a reminder of the power of unity and inclusivity, showing the beauty of coming together despite differences.

Lifestyle

How To Maintain Vacation Vibes After Returning Home

How To Maintain Vacation Vibes After Returning Home

Dussehra 2024: Significance Of Vijayadashami

Dussehra 2024: Significance Of Vijayadashami

Alcohol And Gut Health, What Research Says

Alcohol And Gut Health, What Research Says

The Risks Of Bringing Your Phone To The Bathroom

The Risks Of Bringing Your Phone To The Bathroom

How Meal Prep Can Save Time And Money In India

How Meal Prep Can Save Time And Money In India

