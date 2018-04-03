Fake news is a trend that is growing heaps and bounds over the last few years and the government is finally taken notice. The amendment by the I&B Ministry also said that News Broadcasters Association (NBA) along with Press Council of India (PCI) will determine if the news is fake or not. The statement gives 15 days for the agencies to complete the investigations on the complaints filed.

While news channels are the most valid way of consuming content, there is no lack of corruption in this process as well. India is a country which hosts more than 100 news channels in all languages making them span from national to regional to local. The population is supplied news content through three channels print, digital and television which means that the authenticity of every article being printed, every word being said live is of utmost importance, no matter what the news is. The source needs to be vetted and the information needs to be accurate.

While all this is true, manipulation of this information is easily possible to favour the side the channels support. This is what is known as fake news. As per the definition, fake news is a type of yellow journalism or propaganda that consists of deliberate misinformation or hoaxes spread via traditional print and broadcast news media or online social media. If we go by this, any news channel that sends out information that is not a 100% true without any valid proof is said to be fake news.

Lots of things you read online especially in your social media feeds may appear to be true, often is not. Fake news is news, stories or hoaxes created to deliberately misinform or deceive readers. Usually, these stories are created to either influence people’s views, push a political agenda or cause confusion and can often be a profitable business for online publishers. Fake news stories can deceive people by looking like trusted websites or using similar names and web addresses to reputable news organisations

After the rise in this kind of journalism, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) headed by Union Minister Smriti Irani amended the journalists’ accreditation guidelines on Monday and has stated that if any journalist is found to have created any fake news or propaganda, the journalist’s accreditation will either be cancelled permanently or will be suspended for an indefinite time period. The amendment by the I&B Ministry also said that News Broadcasters Association (NBA) along with Press Council of India (PCI) will determine if the news is fake or not.

This is the right move that comes after an arrest of a journalist for spreading fake news and while many have gotten away with it in the past, it might get difficult to do this from now on, as immediate action can be taken if any news of fake news or false news comes in from any channel be it print, digital or TV. To understand it better, here are a few major types of fake news:

1. Clickbait: These are stories that are deliberately fabricated to gain more website visitors and increase advertising revenue for websites. Clickbait stories use sensationalist headlines to grab attention and drive click-throughs to the publisher website, normally at the expense of truth or accuracy.

2. Propaganda: Stories that are created to deliberately mislead audiences, promote a biased point of view or particular political cause or agenda.

3. Satire/Parody: Lots of websites and social media accounts publish fake news stories for entertainment and parody. For example; The Onion, Waterford Whispers, The Daily Mash, etc.

4. Sloppy Journalism: Sometimes reporters or journalists may publish a story with unreliable information or without checking all of the facts which can mislead audiences. For example, during the U.S. elections, fashion retailer Urban Outfitters published an Election Day Guide, the guide contained incorrect information telling voters that they needed a ‘voter registration card’. This is not required by any state in the U.S. for voting.

5. Misleading Headings: Stories that are not completely false can be distorted using misleading or sensationalist headlines. These types of news can spread quickly on social media sites where only headlines and small snippets of the full article are displayed on audience newsfeeds.

6. Biased/Slanted News: Many people are drawn to news or stories that confirm their own beliefs or biases and fake news can prey on these biases. Social media news feeds tend to display news and articles that they think we will like based on our personalised searches.

While not all of these are punishable, sloppy journalism, biased news and misleading headings might land journalists in trouble.

