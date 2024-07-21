What Is Fiscal Deficit And Its Role In Budget Planning?



The Union Budget 2024 will be presented on July 23rd.
Definition: The fiscal deficit is the gap between the government’s total revenue and total expenditure. It shows how much the government needs to borrow. When calculating total revenue, borrowings are not included.

Description: The gross fiscal deficit (GFD) is the total expenditure, including loans net of recovery, minus revenue receipts (including external grants) and non-debt capital receipts. The net fiscal deficit is the GFD minus the net lending by the central government.

Fiscal deficits usually occur due to revenue deficits or a significant increase in capital expenditure. Capital expenditure is used to create long-term assets like factories, buildings, and other infrastructure. Deficits are typically financed by borrowing from the central bank or raising funds from capital markets through instruments like treasury bills and bonds.

When the Union Budget is presented, the Finance Minister emphasizes India’s fiscal deficit among other important budget factors.

In the Interim Budget 2024 on Thursday (February 1, 2024), Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman revised the fiscal deficit target for the current financial year.



How Does Fiscal Deficit Impact the Economy and Common Man?

Interest Rates: When the government borrows money to cover the deficit, it increases the demand for credit in the economy. This can lead to higher interest rates, making it more expensive for individuals and businesses to borrow money. Higher interest rates can also reduce investment and economic growth, affecting the common man.

Inflation: Increased government spending raises the money supply in the economy, which can lead to inflation. More money chasing the same amount of goods and services drives up prices, reducing the purchasing power of the common man.

Exchange Rates: Borrowing money to finance the deficit increases the demand for foreign currency, which can cause the domestic currency to depreciate. A weaker currency makes imports more expensive, further contributing to inflation and affecting the cost of goods for the common man.

In conclusion, fiscal deficit has both positive and negative impacts on the economy and the common man. While it can help finance government expenditure and stimulate economic growth, it can also lead to higher interest rates, inflation, and a weaker domestic currency. Governments must manage fiscal deficits carefully to balance spending and revenue generation, ensuring a stable and sustainable economy for the common man.

