What Is Fiscal Deficit And Its Role In Budget Planning?

Definition: The fiscal deficit is the gap between the government’s total revenue and total expenditure. It shows how much the government needs to borrow. When calculating total revenue, borrowings are not included.
Description: The gross fiscal deficit (GFD) is the total expenditure, including loans net of recovery, minus revenue receipts (including external grants) and non-debt capital receipts. The net fiscal deficit is the GFD minus the net lending by the central government.
Fiscal deficits usually occur due to revenue deficits or a significant increase in capital expenditure. Capital expenditure is used to create long-term assets like factories, buildings, and other infrastructure. Deficits are typically financed by borrowing from the central bank or raising funds from capital markets through instruments like treasury bills and bonds.