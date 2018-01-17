The Government of India on Tuesday (January 16) scrapped the practice of giving Haj subsidy to pilgrims for their annual religious journey. Minority Affairs minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said that the government's decision to withdraw Haj subsidy was in line with the government’s agenda to empower minorities and not appeasing them. The practice was started in British colonial era which was later in expanded with the Hajj act by the Government of India in 1959. But what is Haj subsidy and why the government scrapped it, here is all you need to know.

The Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on January 16 announced the government’s decision to stop giving Haj subsidy to pilgrims. Speaking on this big step by the government, Minority Affairs minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said that the government’s decision to withdraw Haj subsidy to hundreds and thousands of Muslims was in line with the government’s agenda to empower minorities and not appeasing them. The money saved after withdrawing Haj subsidy will be used for education schemes, the minister said.

What is Haj subsidy?

Haj subsidy is a financial assistance which is given to Haj pilgrims to support their travel, food and lodging during their annual religious pilgrimage. The subsidy was started in 1954 by the then government. It was initially applied to pilgrims travelling for religious reasons to Saudi Arabia, Syria, Iraq, Iran and Jordan. The funding is supported by the Government of India in form of discounted air tickets on Indian Government owned Air India. Apart from discounted air tickets, the government also used to support the Haj pilgrims by providing facilities to Haj departure airport terminals. Besides this, the Haj subsidy also included assistance in meals, medical care and lodging. The Haj subsidy programme was originated in British colonial era which was later in expanded with the Hajj act by the Government of India in 1959.

Why has Haj subsidy been scrapped?

According to Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, the government believe in empowering the community with dignity and not in appeasing them. The money saved after scrapping the Haj subsidy will now be used to educate girls, and building a better education infrastructure. A day after government’s decision, Minority Affairs minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said, “Almost everyone from the Muslim community has welcomed this move including many organizations.”