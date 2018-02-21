Tamil icon Kamal Haasan on Wednesday commenced his political journey and announced the name and symbol of his party in the presence of a huge crowd comprising his fans, supporters at Madurai's Ottakattai Grounds. Makkal Needhi Maiam, veteran actor Kamal Haasan's newly formed political party aspires to revolutionise Tamil Nadu politics dominated by DMK and AIADMK for about half a century.

What does Makkal Needhi Maiam mean?

Makkal Needhi Maiam, which roughly means ‘People’s Justice Forum’ aspires to revolutionise Tamil Nadu politics dominated by DMK and AIADMK for about half a century. Kamal Haasan’s in one of his tweets on Wednesday said, “The newly founded MAKKAL NEEDHI MAIAM is your party. It’s here to stay and to make the change we all aspire for. Guide us to serve you. #maiam #makkalneedhimaiam”. Kamal Haasan has cleared the fact that his political journey will try to make a change in the six states. The party flag which is primarily white in colour has the party’s symbol and party’s name embedded on it. The party symbol which represents six hands are interlinked together around a star, is in the colours of red, white and black.

The newly founded MAKKAL NEEDHI MAIAM is your party. It’s here to stay, and to make the change we all aspire for. Guide us to serve you. #maiam #makkalneedhimaiam

official website: https://t.co/cql8kgqGkk

fb: https://t.co/2Gz1xRg5vf

twitter: https://t.co/J9ywXrunOb pic.twitter.com/Xza62w4DcC — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) February 21, 2018

People ask me what is this 'Maiam?', and if I am left or right? That is why I kept the name 'Maiam', which means centre. SIx hands in my party symbol represent six states, star in the middle represents people: #KamalHaasan #MakkalNeedhiMaiam pic.twitter.com/AnPkJQkP5l — ANI (@ANI) February 21, 2018

Decoding the meaning of his party’s symbol and explaining what does Maiam means, Kamal Haasan at the party launch event in Madurai said, “People ask me what is this ‘Maiam’? And if I am left or right? That is why I kept the name ‘Maiam’, which means centre. Six hands in my party symbol represent six states, star in the middle represents people.” Earlier in January 2018, Kamal Haasan had announced that he will begin his political journey from his hometown Ramanathapuram on February 21. Kamal Haasan had then said that his purpose in life was to “challenge the status quo that has been plaguing the politics of Tamil Nadu for some time now”. “I believe it will be truly appropriate if my political journey commences from the place of my birth and hometown Ramanathapuram,” Kamal Haasan added.

