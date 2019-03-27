What is Mission Shakti? Low Earth Orbit, Anti-Satellite Weapon: India became the 4th nation on Wednesday to successfully test-fired an anti-satellite weapon. Till now, 3 countries of the world -- America, Russia and China -- have destroyed low orbiting satellites. Here is information about What is Mission Shakti? and How India tested Anti-satellite weapons- ASAT.

What is Mission Shakti? Low Earth Orbit, Anti-Satellite Weapon: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday informed the nation that India has successfully test-fired an anti-satellite weapon. With this success, India became the 4th nation in the world to achieve sophisticated ASAT capabilities. Till now, 3 countries in the world — America, Russia and China — have destroyed low orbiting satellites. PM Narendra Modi in a special speech said Indian scientist today shot down a Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite at an altitude of 300 kilometres. The low-Earth-orbit (leo) satellites are designed to whizz around the planet only a few hundred kilometres above its surface. Earlier today, PM Modi tweeted that he wants to share an important message with the nation.

What is Mission Shakti?

India’s Mission to destroy or incapacitate satellites is known as Mission Shakti. Anti-satellite weapons (ASAT) are created to aim and destroy enemy spy satellites. Many countries have the capability of doing the same, but only 3 countries before India have demonstrated their ASAT capabilities.

In 1958, the US was the first country to test the ASAT technology and later in 1964 USSR followed the same. While a few years ago in 2015, Russia also tested its PL-19 Nudol missile. China was the third nation to do test ASAT in 2007. After a gap of more than 10 years, India becomes the 4th space superpower by testing indigenously developed Anti-satellite weapons (ASAT).

This system was developed by DRDO – the research wing of Indian Defence services. The DRDO chairman G Satheesh Reddy told the media that India has mastered anti-satellite capability and today the scientists proved India can hit satellites at long ranges with a few centimetres accuracy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech:

In his speech, PM Modi described the Mission Shakti special for 2 reasons:

1. India became the 4th country to successfully test-fire the Anti-satellite weapons (ASAT).

2. The entire effort is indigenous and the target was pre-determined. PM Modi added that India stands tall as a space power today.

