Recently a WhatsApp that talks about a new law being formed by the Modi Government have gone viral. The law, Section 233 gives a girl, freedom to take right steps when under threat and can even murder the accused. however, this is not the first time such messages have gone viral. Reports suggest that these messages had earlier gone viral in 2017.

The following message that went viral also said that ‘it’s was an expert’s guideline to ensure safety for women at all places’

At the current time, when the country stands united against the crises faced by the women a message on social media application has gone viral. The viral message talks about a new law being passed by the Modi government in a bid to eliminate the atrocities against women. The message talks about a law, Section 233 that gives a girl, freedom to take right steps when under threat and can even murder the accused and walk away free. As per the made-up law if a girl is suspected to be raped or getting raped, then she has the supreme right to kill the man, or harm that person as dangerously and the girl won’t be blamed for the murder. Reports suggest that this is not the first time that such messages are being circulated on WhatsApp. The messages were earlier seen in 2017.

Let’s ignore the details of how this message came into being, for now, and let’s decode this message first. Well, to start with, this whole report of Modi Government passing Section 233 (Giving women the freedom to act accordingly under a rape threat) is FAKE. IPC Section 233 basically deals with counterfeiting currency. The section adds, “Whoever makes or buys, sells or disposes of any die or instrument for the purpose of counterfeiting coin, shall be punished with imprisonment and shall also be liable to a fine.”

The following message that went viral also said that ‘it’s was an expert’s guideline to ensure safety for women at all places’. Now that we have established that the message which was being circulated on the messaging application was false, let’s talk about the law that actually helps a person who is under threat. Section 100 of the IPC is the law that deals with personal defence. The section 100 states, “When the right of private defence of the body extends to causing death. The right of private defence of the body extends, under the restrictions mentioned in the last preceding section, to the voluntary causing of death or of any other harm to the assailant, if the offence which occasions the exercise of the right is of any of the descriptions hereinafter enumerated.”

ALSO READ:Saffron-clad dirty old man caught masturbating at Kathua rape protest in Delhi

Meanwhile taking cognizance of the fake news being circulated on WhatsApp and also understanding the need of reformation in the law, Union Cabinet Minister for Women & Child Development, Maneka Gandhi asked for amendments in Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. The minister further demanded death penalty for rapists.

In case you missed it, here is one the messages that have been going viral:

Finally, a new law passed by Govt* today. As per Indian Penal Code 233. If a girl is suspected to be raped or getting raped, then she has the supreme right to kill the man, or harm that person as dangerously and girl won’t be blamed for murder. Tell as many as you can its your power create awareness. Share this as many as you can

1. What should a woman do if she finds herself alone in the company of a strange male as she prepares to enter a lift in a High Rise apartment late at night …?????

Experts Say: Enter the lift ……… If you need to reach the 13th floor, press all the buttons up to your destination. No one will dare attack you in a lift that stops on every floor.

2. What to do if a stranger tries to attack you when you are alone in your house, run into the kitchen.

Experts Say: You alone know where the chili powder and turmeric are kept. And where the knives and plates are. All these can be turned into deadly weapons. If nothing else, start throwing plates and utensils all over. Let them break. Scream… Remember that noise is the greatest enemy of a molester. He does not want to be caught.

3. Taking an Auto or Taxi at Night.

Experts Say: Before getting into an auto at night, note down its registration number. Then use the mobile to call your family or friend and pass on the details to them in the language the driver understands. Even if no one answers your call, pretend you are in a conversation. The driver now knows someone has his details and he will be in serious trouble if anything goes wrong. He is now bound to take you home safe and sound. A potential attacker is now your de facto protector.

4. What if the driver turns into a street he is not supposed too and you feel you are entering a danger zone …

Experts Say: Use the handle of your purse or your stole (dupatta) to wrap around his neck and pull him back. Within seconds, he will feel choked and helpless. In case you don’t have a purse or stole just pull him back by his collar. The top button of his shirt would then do the same trick.

5. If you are stalked at night …

Expert Say: enter a shop or a house and explain your predicament. If it is night and shops are not open, go inside an ATM box. ATM centers always have close circuit television. Fearing identification, no one will dare attack you.

After all, being mentally alert is the greatest weapon you can ever have.

Please spread it to all those women u care & spread awareness as this is the least we can do for a social & moral cause and for the safety of our women.

Guys, please forward it to your MOMS … SISTERS … WIVES and female FRIENDS …… Better safe than sorry friends. Plzz frwrd to all GIRLS u know…..👍

To All the WOMEN

ALSO READ: Acche din here, finally? World Bank forecasts 7.3% growth in Modi regime’s penultimate year

ALSO READ: Missing Indian Army jawan joins Hizbul Mujahideen, photo with AK-47 goes viral

*License to kill is a fictional thing derived from British fictional criterion, James Bond, who is the British secret agent and has the right to kill the enemies with no questions asked.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App