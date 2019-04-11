Wikileaks first hit the headlines in 2010 after it released a series of classified US military documents and videos from the Afghan and Iraqi wars in tranches. The explosive material rocked the US government, with the White House and the Pentagon threatening to shutdown the site and warning Australian-born Assange of bringing him to justice on American soil.

What is Wikileaks and why is it so important?

Wikileaks calls itself an open source intelligence agency because of its work on bringing state and corporate secrets into the public domain. People from various walks of life, particularly journalists, rights groups and anyone who needed to be protected from information they upload on the whistleblowing site, took a keen interest in the Wikileaks exposes.

Since its inception by Julian Assange in 2006, Wikileaks has been responsible for putting out hundreds and thousands of classified government documents into the public arena, which they obtained and distributed through anonymous sources.

Wikileaks biggest leaks:

Wikileaks first hit the headlines in 2010 after it released a series of US military documents and videos from the Afghan and Iraqi wars in tranches. The explosive material rocked the US government, with the White House and the Pentagon threatening to shutdown the site and warning Australian-born Assange of bringing him to justice on American soil.

However, a few weeks later, Wikileaks released another trove of over 250,000 State Department diplomatic cables in 2010. The leaks seriously dented the US government’s image abroad, as it contained many private communications between the US government and its diplomats across the world capitals, including India.

Its biggest jolt to the US government, though, came close on the heels of the 2016 presidential elections, when it released a bunch of emails from the Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton’s close aide John Podesta, which helped spawn many conspiracy theories and the media covered them for weeks.

The leak swayed the voters in Donald Trump’s favor as they believed DNC conspired against fellow democrat Bernie Sanders to install Clinton as candidate. The US Intelligence agencies strongly suspected a Russian hand behind the leaks. While the email row continued post election, Trump ordered an wide-ranging probe into the incident and vowed to reach to the bottom of it.

How does Wikileaks Work?

According to its FAQ page, Wikileaks has a robust security mechanism to protect the secrecy of individuals who want to share sensitive information: from a network of software, anonymous postal drops to lawyers. Anyone who wish to share information can do so through the submit documents page. Wikileaks has maintained that all documents are assessed before release.

To dispel people’s concerns over misleading or fraudulent leaks, the whistleblower contended that the submitted documents are vetted by a group of at least five reviewers, who have the expertise in different topics such as language or programming; however, Assange takes a final call in the matter. The reviewers’ group also investigates the background of the leaker if his or her identity is known.

However despite these safety nets, Wikileaks has often drawn criticism for inadequate curation or violation of personal privacy. It has been criticized for exaggerating or misleading contents, while the media for reporting on Wikileaks claims. While the Wikileaks efforts have been lauded by many organizations around the world for bringing transparency, press freedom and enhanced public discourse on sensitive issues through the exposes, its opponents, though, claim that releasing classified information harmed national security and compromised international diplomacy.

Why is Wikileaks so important?

Wikileaks aims to achieve transparency and justice through open communication of all government secrets. It also seeks to provide a safe platform to share and submit private information to people anywhere in the world.

Wikileaks efforts have been lauded by many organizations around the world, including The Economist, The Amnesty International, the New York Daily News and Times Magazine, among others.

Wikileaks’ supporters praised its work for exposing state and corporate secrets, which they said has boosted transparency, press freedom, and enhanced public discourse on sensitive issues and at the same challenging powerful institutions. In 2010, the UN Human Rights High Commissioner voiced concern over the attacks against Wikileaks, and called on states to keep legal principles in mind.

