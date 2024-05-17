What Kept Swati Maliwal Away From Filing Complaint For 3, 4 Days? Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Answers

In the latest BJP Press Meet, when the Union Minister Nirmala Sitharamann was asked about Swati Maliwal assault case, she calimed a high pressure on Swati that kept her away from filing an FIR. She said, “The fact that Swati Maliwal kept herself away for 3, 4 days to file a police complaint which clearly means that she was under high level of pressure by the senior authorities.” She added saying, “Swati must be under pressure even today but she bravely came forth and filed her complaint. So yes there is a reason to believe that there was enough pressure on her and probably continues to be on her.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal made her appearance at the Tis Hazari Court in Delhi to have her statement officially documented under Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure on Friday. Section 164 of the Code allows a magistrate to record an individual’s statement or confession during the preliminary stages of a police investigation, preceding the formal trial.

The preceding Thursday witnessed the registration of an FIR following an incident involving the assault on Maliwal. This occurred subsequent to her lodging a complaint with the Delhi Police regarding an altercation at the Chief Minister’s House involving Bibhav Kumar, an aide to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Kumar has been identified as a suspect in the FIR.

The FIR lodged by the Delhi Police subsequent to the complaint filed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal against an aide of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has unearthed distressing revelations.

Maliwal has accused Kejriwal’s Personal Secretary, Bibhav Kumar, of subjecting her to a harrowing ordeal, alleging that he “slapped” her “at least seven to eight times” while she persisted in “screaming.” She further claims that he “brutally dragged” her, resorting to “kicking” in her “chest, stomach, and pelvis area.”

In addition to this, Maliwal provided her statement before a magistrate at the Tis Hazari court in the national capital, invoking Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

According to the details outlined in the Delhi Police FIR, Maliwal recounts the events of May 13, detailing her visit to the Civil Lines residence of Chief Minister Kejriwal.

“I entered the camp office and attempted to reach CM’s PS Bibhav Kumar, but to no avail. After attempting to contact him via his mobile number on WhatsApp and receiving no response, I proceeded to enter the residential area through the main door, as I have done routinely over the past year in Kumar’s absence. Upon being informed of the CM’s presence in the house, I was directed to wait in the drawing room. I complied and seated myself on the sofa, awaiting his audience,” Maliwal stated, as per the contents of the FIR.

“One of the staff members informed me that the CM was en route to meet me, and suddenly, the Chief Minister’s Personal Secretary, Bibhav Kumar, stormed into the room. Without any provocation, he began shouting and hurling abuses at me. I was taken aback by this behavior…and I responded by urging him to cease his disrespectful conduct and summon the CM.”

“He continued to hurl abuses at me, questioning my authority to defy his commands. While uttering these words, he approached me and stood directly in front of me. Without any justification on my part, he initiated a series of forceful slaps, striking me repeatedly, at least seven to eight times, as I cried out for help. I was utterly shocked and continued to scream for assistance. In an attempt to defend myself, I pushed him away with my legs.”

“However, he lunged at me, forcibly dragging me and intentionally pulling up my shirt. My shirt buttons came undone, and my shirt rode up. I fell to the floor, hitting my head on the center table. Despite my incessant cries for help, no one came to my aid. Bibhav Kumar persisted in his assault, kicking me in the chest, stomach, and pelvic region with force. I was in excruciating pain, pleading with him to stop. Despite my shirt rising up, he continued his attack.”

“I repeatedly informed him that I was menstruating and pleaded for him to release me, as I was in unbearable pain. However, he relentlessly attacked me with full force. Eventually, I managed to break free. I then sat on the drawing room sofa, retrieving my spectacles that had fallen during the assault. I was in a state of shock, deeply traumatized by the assault. In my distress, I dialed the emergency 112 number and reported the crime against me.”

“Bibhav threatened me, warning, ‘Do whatever you want, you can’t do anything. We will break all your bones and bury you in a place where no one will find you.’ When he realized I had dialed 112, he left the room.”

“He returned with security personnel from the main gate of the CM’s camp offices, who, at Bibhav’s behest, instructed me to leave the premises. Despite my pleas and visible injuries, they insisted I depart. I was escorted outside the CM’s residence and briefly sat on the ground, overcome with pain. The PCR police arrived, but I was disoriented and left, walking back to my previous residence in Civil Lines.”

“I was in tears and managed to return to my former residence. I sat on the ground for a while, and some police officers who had accompanied me from the CM’s house hailed an auto-rickshaw for me upon my request. I boarded it and began the journey home, enduring intense pain and emotional distress. Summoning every ounce of strength, I redirected the auto-rickshaw to the Civil Lines Police Station to report the incident.”

“I arrived and sought refuge in the Station House Officer’s room, where I tearfully recounted the ordeal. I was in agonizing pain and experiencing severe cramps. My mobile phone began to ring incessantly with media inquiries. Overwhelmed by trauma, pain, and a desire to avoid politicizing the incident, I departed the police station without filing a formal complaint. My head throbbed with pain, and my limbs ached terribly from the assault.”

“The days following the incident have been agonizing. It has been one of the most challenging periods of my life. The pain, trauma, and harassment have been overwhelming. I have endured constant headaches and neck pain since the assault. My arms are sore, and my abdomen aches. Walking has become difficult. It is deeply distressing that after dedicating my life to advocating for women’s rights and helping countless women seek justice, I found myself brutally attacked by someone I had known for years. I am profoundly disturbed by this incident and devastated that someone could display such thuggish behavior. I feel utterly shattered.”

“It has taken me three days to compose myself and file a formal complaint. I implore you to take the strongest possible action in this matter. I am appalled that such a brutal attack occurred against me without provocation at the CM’s residence.”

