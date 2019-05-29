What next for the Congress? Post Independence the Congress has never been without a Nehru-Gandhi at its helm except for a brief disruption after Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination with Sitaram Kesri took over the party and Narasimha Rao the government. And it led to a Congress split. Since then wary congressmen claim that without the glue of the dynasty the party would split.

What next for the Congress? Rahul Gandhi has announced that he will step down from the post of Congress President, and from all accounts, he remains adamant to stick to his decision. This is not the first time a member of his family has offered to resign from the post of the Congress President. If you recall in 1998 Sonia Gandhi has resigned on the issue of her foreign origin; at that time she resigned but relented after a few days. The idea at that time was to send a message to all nay-sayers that it was the Congress who wanted her to take up the job and not the other way round. By making the resignation a renunciation, she scored over her critics. As she did later in 2009, when she did actually `renunciate’ her claim on the prime minister’s chair.

Another resignation followed in 2014 – when the party was reduced to its historic low of 44 seats in the Lok Sabha. Both Sonia and her then Vice President Rahul Gandhi had offered to resign at a CWC not too different from the one held last week. Then too, Rahul Gandhi had pointed out that the kind of accountability he feels should be there in the party was missing and one way to establish it would be to offer his own resignation. The dual resignations were met with stunned silence, broken by Ajit Jogi and Ghulam Nabi Azad who insisted that the Congress needed the Gandhis at the helm to help them tide over the crisis. Blame was laid at the communication strategy of the party in not being able to send out its message properly, a hostile media and polarisation of votes as `never before’ thanks to the RSS. And the Gandhis took back their resignations as the need of the hour seems to be to usher in `structural changes’ over a blame game.

Cut now to 2019 when once again the party faces a rout in the 2019 polls, and once again Rahul Gandhi who is now the party president offers to resign. Once again the CWC – which is more or less (minus an Ajit Jogi and plus a couple of Gen Next faces including Scindia, Priyanka Gandhi, Jiten Prasad & RPN Singh) – makes the same arguments to explain away the loss. Its ironic and a telling commentary on the Congress that despite a marathon CWC lasting over 4 hrs, the party trots out the same excuses and remedies for the loss: bad communication strategy when the cadre did not take up the issues raised by Rahul Gandhi effectively; a polarization of votes and yes, the need for a structural overhaul. And once again Rahul placed his resignation on the table.

Until now the CWC was following a well-rehearsed script. Except for one catch at the end: Rahul refused to take back his resignation. A week later since that meeting, he has still refused to relent. And suddenly the Congress finds itself in a deep existential crisis, deeper than even the 52 seats the party has been reduced to in the Lok Sabha.

Ever since Indira Gandhi formed her own version of the Congress, the party has never been without a Nehru-Gandhi at its helm except for a brief disruption after Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination when first Narasimha Rao and then Sitaram Kesri were in charge. And it led to a Congress split. Since then wary congressmen claim that without the glue of the dynasty the party would split. And they are right because the only name rival Congress leaders agree on is someone from the Gandhi Parivar. Those looking to Priyanka for a succession plan have been warned off by Rahul who told the CWC – Leave my sister out of it. If not Priyanka, then whom?

This is assuming that Rahul remains adamant on his resignation and from all accounts he is adamant. Unlike Sonia’s resignation of 1998, he is not trying to prove a point. Moreover, he has always made it clear that while he was okay about being a Congress member the leadership was something he had to school himself to accept. He took over a decade just to say Yes.

And now, having sipped from the poisoned chalice he is saying No. But as he wants to remain in the game and is not opting out it is in his interest to chart out a succession plan. Many suggestions have been made, all of them include his hanging on in some nomenclature or the other. And ever since Modi & Shah have made it clear that they don’t want any advice, every out of job journalist is now busy advising the Gandhis, so here is my suggestion. Let Rahul appoint three or four working presidents, delegate authority to them and give them a year to operate. At the end of the year, let him hold party elections for the top job. This has to happen under his watch but without his becoming an alternate power centre. That will be a tough balancing act but he may pull it off.

There is also a suggestion that Rahul should undertake a padayatra all over India but hasn’t he done enough of these discoveries of India tours? My friend and author of 24 Akbar Road, Rasheed Kidwai who is a keen observer of the Congress party feels that the strategy now is to appoint someone like Ashok Gehlot as the party chief, wait out an interim period and then hold elections to the post of the party president where either Rahul – but most likely Priyanka – will contest. Then she assumes office with the stamp of acceptability, and without it being seen as if the baton was being handed from brother to sister.

Well, the options are all there. The decision, in the end, rests with Rahul Gandhi. But he needs to decide fast. The country needs a strong opposition as much as it needs a strong government.

