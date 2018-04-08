Justice J Chelameswar, one of the four senior Supreme Court judges held a press conference last year raising concerns about the Indian judicial system, has now said that if Justice Ranjan Gogoi will not become the next CJI, the concerns raised by them in last year's presser will become true.

Amid the developments taking place in the Indian judicial system where Opposition party leaders are mulling ways to move impeachment motion against the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra, Justice J Chelameswar, one of the four senior Supreme Court judges who held a press conference last year raising concerns about the Indian judicial system, has now said that if Justice Ranjan Gogoi will not become the next CJI, the concerns raised by them in last year’s presser will become true. Responding to whether Justice Ranjan Gogoi would be elevated to the position of next CJI after the November 2017 press conference and the letter written to the CJI, and whether he was apprehensive or feared, Justice Chelameswar said he hopes it does not happen. He further added that if this turns out to be true, this will prove what they said in the January 12 press conference was ‘true’.

Justice Chelameswar also spoke about recent developments where opposition leaders are mulling ways to move an impeachment motion against the CJI, he said that it cannot be the answer to every question and problem. Justice Chelameswar has emphasized on the need to make corrections in the system. Justice Chelameswar was speaking on the ‘Role of judiciary in democracy’ where he also spoke about CJI being the master of the roster and entertained questions on the priority of the CJI in constituting benches and allocating cases. “I am not an astrologer… I am not (worried). I hope that does not happen (Justice Gogoi being denied CJI’s position). If it happens, it will only prove what we said in the press conference was true.”

A couple of days ago, Opposition leaders were mulling out ways for impeachment motion against Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra. Leaders of the opposition parties started consulting each other for the move. In relation to this development, interested leaders, legal experts, including Congress MPs, and also the former minister met in the office of Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha. Meanwhile, reports also suggested that leaders of Congress party and Trinamool Congress (TMC) discussed the issue, however, the parties avoided commenting anything on the situation.

