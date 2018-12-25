Continuing with its name-changing spree, the Modi-led central government has decided to rename 3 islands in Andaman and Nicobar. The Ministry of Home Affairs has cleared a proposal to rename Havelock Island to Swaraj Dweep, Neil Island to Shaheed Dweep and Ross Island to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Island, with the official announcement to be made by PM Modi himself on his visit to Port Blair on 30 December 2018

Modi-led NDA government in the last year has given nod to renaming at least 25 cities and villages across India

Continuing with its name-changing spree, the Modi-led central government has decided to rename 3 islands in Andaman and Nicobar. According to reports, Ministry of Home Affairs has cleared a proposal to rename Havelock Island to Swaraj Dweep, Neil Island to Shaheed Dweep and Ross Island to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Island, with the official announcement to be made by PM Modi himself on his visit to Port Blair on 30 December, to mark the 75th anniversary of Bose’s historic visit to the islands.

PM Modi on his visit to the islands, will be accompanied by home minister Rajnath Singh and will hoist a 150 metre-high flag at Port Blair, the capital of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Modi is also reported to release a commemorative stamp and a Rs 75 coin on the occasion.

On 30 December 1943, Netaji had hoisted the national flag in Port Blair and had claimed freedom from the British rule. The islands at that time were captured by the Japanese in allaince with Bose’s Indian National Army during World War II. Bose had then suggested that Andaman and Nicobar be renamed as Shahid and Swaraj Dweep.

According to reports, the decision has come in the backdrop of West Bengal BJP vice-president Chandra Kumar Bose, related to Netaji, urging PM to rename the Andaman and Nicobar Islands in line with what Bose had suggested, to rename the islands as ‘Shaheed and Swaraj Islands’.

Worth mentioning is that NDA government in the last year has given nod to renaming at least 25 cities and villages across India. Recently Allahabad and Faizabad were renamed as Prayagraj and Ayodhya respectively. Several other demands including renaming West Bengal as Bangla and Gujarat’s Ahmedabad as Karnavati.

Last year, the Centre had approved the proposal to rename the iconic Mughalsarai railway station to Deen Dayal Upadhyaya (DDU) station after the Jan Sangh leader who was found dead in the railway station in 1968.

