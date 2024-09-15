Home
Sunday, September 15, 2024
What’s The Secret Behind 48 Hours? BJP Slams AAP Supremo Arvind Kejriwal On His Resignation Announcement

When Kejriwal ji spoke about resigning, it indicates that he acknowledges the allegations against him are serious enough to warrant his removal from the position.

What’s The Secret Behind 48 Hours? BJP Slams AAP Supremo Arvind Kejriwal On His Resignation Announcement

Immediately following Arvind Kejriwal’s announcement of his intention to resign as Delhi Chief Minister within the next two days, the BJP criticized the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader’s decision on Sunday, dismissing it as a mere “public relations stunt.”

In a BJP’s press conference, Sudhanshu Trivedi questions, “The country wants to know the mystery behind these 48 hours. Why does the first Chief Minister, who is barred by the highest court from going to the office or signing any files, need 48 hours? If you can’t perform government duties, what personal work or private matter requires this extra time?

When Kejriwal ji spoke about resigning, it indicates that he acknowledges the allegations against him are serious enough to warrant his removal from the position.

Is it possible that the talk of stepping into the electoral arena is actually due to internal strife within your party, making you feel that managing things will become increasingly difficult?”

Key Questions:

Why 48 hours Needed To Resign ?

Internal Party Conflict Leading To Resignation?

Has He Accepted His involvement In The Case?

Also Read: BJP Questions Kejriwal, ‘Why Not Today?’ On His Resignation in 2 Days | Harish Khurana On NewsX

 

Filed under

AAP arvind kejriwal Sudhanshu Trivedi What Is the secret behind 48 hours Why Did He Resign

