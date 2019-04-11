The new audio picker feature is awaiting implementation in the stable version. Reports also suggest that WhatsApp is testing a feature in the latest beta update to allow group admins to stop sending of frequently forwarded messages in the group

Messaging service WhatsApp has introduced a new audio picker in its 2.19.97 beta update that allows users to send as many as 30 audio files and send them in one go. The updated feature brings in a new interface for the audio picker allowing users to play and listen the audio file before sending. In simple words, the update supports audio preview which wasn’t there before, along with image preview (if album art is available) without hampering the selection process.

The new audio picker feature is awaiting implementation in the stable version. Reports also suggest that WhatsApp is testing a feature in the latest beta update to allow group admins to control or restrict sending of frequently forwarded messages in the group. The 2.19.97 beta feature is currently developing the ‘frequently forwarded message’ restriction feature. Once the updation is done, the group administrators will be able to see and edit the ‘frequently forwarded messages’ option in group settings, and hence, restrict the flow of unnecessary WhatsApp forwards.

The restriction feature for forwarded messages will allow the group admins to select participants who would/would not be able to send frequently forwarded messages with ‘Allow’ and ‘Don’t Allow’ options. The current beta version has a working ‘forwarding info feature’ that tells how many times a message has been forwarded. There is also a ‘frequently forwarded message’ tag that shows the number of times a message has been forwarded. All these features are yet to be implemented in the stable version.

The stable version of WhatsApp has restricted group settings that allows users to ensure that not everybody can be part of the group automatically. This feature will soon be available for the users on the latest version of the app.

Once activated, WhatsApp will be able to decide on who should be part of the group and who shouldn’t be. For this, there will be three options i.e., ‘Nobody’, ‘My contacts’ and ‘Everyone’. Group admins will be asked to send invitation links to only those users who have enabled group privacy settings.

