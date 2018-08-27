Supreme Court issued notices to Facebook-owned WhatsApp along with IT and Finance Ministry seeking them a detailed report on why a grievance officer was not appointed by WhatsApp in India. The Supreme Court has given four weeks time to the concerned authorities to file their replies in respect to the notices issued.

On Monday, the Supreme Court issued notices to Facebook-owned WhatsApp along with IT and Finance Ministry seeking them a detailed report on why a grievance officer was not appointed by WhatsApp in India. The Supreme Court has given four weeks time to the concerned authorities to file their replies in respect to the notices issued. The following development comes after Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had asked WhatsApp CEO Chris Daniels to immediately appoint a grievance officer. The noose around the WhatsApp had been tightening ever since it was being blamed for triggering mob lynching across the country.

WhatsApp holds an extreme importance for the Indian Market and in order to prove their efforts, COO Mathew Idema and CEO Chris Daniels both have paid visits to the country in order to smoothen their ties with the Indian Government over WhatsApp fake messages.

While meeting WhatsApp CEO Chris Daniels, IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad asked them to comply with the regulators and set up a local entity to find a solution to fake messages being shared from the messaging platform.

Earlier, taking cognizance of the demands put up by the Indian government, WhatsApp had added the ‘forwarded’ feature but had failed to add the feature that could help the government trace the origin of the sinister message.

