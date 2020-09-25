WhatsApp today said that its messages are protected and no third party can access them. WhatsApp leaks have also raised the larger debate around right to privacy vs larger public interest.

The Narcotics Control Bureau retrieved the cell phones of Rhea Chakraborty and others, which gave them access to the WhatsApp chats of filmstars.The cloning of Rhea’s cell phone was done by the NCB during an examination concerning a Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case.Presently concerns have been communicated over the security of WhatsApp chats via online media. Some have addressed whether Facebook is making an authentic case that WhatsApp’s protection is ensured by end-to-end encryption, referring that probe organizations are presently utilizing WhatsApp chats as proof.WhatsApp delivered a late night articulation on Thursday to explain its stand on the issue.

In the statement, WhatsApp spokesperson said, “WhatsApp protects your messages with end-to-end encryption so that only you and the person you’re communicating with can read what is sent, and nobody in between can access it, not even WhatsApp. It’s important to remember that people sign up on WhatsApp using only a phone number, and WhatsApp doesn’t have access to your message content.”WhatsApp follows guidance provided by operating system manufacturers for on-device storage and we encourage people to take advantage of all the security features provided by operating systems such as strong passwords or biometric IDs to prevent third parties from accessing content stored on device.”

The NCB’s examination in the drugs case linked to Sushant Singh Rajput’s passing case has found a few Bollywood A listers after their WhatsApp talks over prohibited substances surfaced. Some WhatsApp chats have surfaced in the media, apparently among Rhea and others, and the test organization is presently centered around a grop talk from 2017, supposedly between Bollywood entertainer Deepika Padukone and her supervisor Karishma Prakash.The WhatsApp chats appear to have been recovered from Jaya Saha, who was examined by the NCB. Jaya was likewise Sushant Singh Rajput’s talent manager. Jaya, who is a part of the Kwan Talent Management Agency, was additionally on this WhatsApp group with Deepika and Karishma.

WhatsApp says that on its security settings that there is end-to-end encryption for every one of their messages, however the media and message back-up on Google Drive or any such Cloud administrations aren’t ensured by WhatsApp’s end-to-end encryption.End-to-end encryption implies that the messages are noticeable just to the sender and the beneficiary, and not even to WhatsApp.To get to encoded WhatsApp information, security and exploring offices can take a client’s telephone and make a ‘clone’ of it on another gadget. This gives them access even to erased messages with an ‘identical representation’ of a telephone after which everything information can be moved to the different gadget.

From there on, it is just a matter of recovering information that organizations do by including measurable specialists. They recover a wide range of information like call records, messages, pictures, WhatsApp talks, just as the information on the telephone’s Cloud administration, similar to Google Drive or iCloud, including whatever has been erased.Actors Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor are set to appear before the NCB at its Mumbai office on Saturday in connection with the drugs case. Actor Rakul Preet Singh has also been summoned to appear before the NCB on Friday.

