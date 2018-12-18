A group of women construe Naveen Patnaik's PEETHA initiative as an invitation to participate in recipe contest: The women alleged that the organisers not only enjoyed the delicacies of the home-made rice cakes but also took away all the plates and cutlery with them. On being questioned by a reporter that their concept of Pitha competition and the PEETHA initiative launched by the state CM are two different things, the women argued that grassroots-level BJD workers and even the Anganwadi workers asked them to participate in the contest and win a huge amount of prize money as winners.

When a group of women construed Naveen Patnaik’s PEETHA initiative as an invitation to participate in recipe contest: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s attempt to gain popularity through his latest initiative People’s Empowerment-Enabling Transparency and Accountability of Odisha Initiatives (PEETHA) to create awareness in the distribution of various government schemes became a butt of jokes after it was misconstrued by a group of women. The misconception arose after the group of women took the PEETHA initiative as an invitation by the state government to participate in a recipe contest to demonstrate their culinary expertise as the word ‘Pitha’ is associated with different types of rice cake prepared in each and every household in Odisha on festive occasions. The incident reportedly took place on December o3, 2018, during the launch of the PEETHA initiative somewhere in the state.

A video purportedly showing the group of women, who came prepared from distant locations, to take part in an event venting their ire against the officials and organisers who invited them but didn’t offer them even a consolation prize. They also alleged that the organisers not only enjoyed the delicacies of the home-made rice cakes but also took away all the plates and cutlery with them. On being questioned by a reporter that their concept of Pitha competition and the PEETHA initiative launched by the state CM are two different things, the women argued that grassroots-level BJD workers and even the Anganwadi workers asked them to participate in the contest and win a huge amount of prize money as winners. A senior woman also told the reporter that the government has written Pitha on the banner.

While the Opposition parties have slammed the programme by terming it as a political stunt of the ruling-BJD to woo the rural voters, some critics termed it as PEETA (beating of commoners) since the abbreviation PEETHA fails to describe what ‘H’ stands for.

Glad to start state-wide PEETHA programme at block level as part of commitment to #3T-Technology, Transparency and Teamwork. It will create greater awareness about government schemes and improve transparency in delivery of entitlements and benefits. pic.twitter.com/mrs9jN1MrZ — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) December 15, 2018

After remaining in the limelight during the Hockey World Cup in Bhubaneswar, the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) recently announced the best panchayat will be awarded Rs 5 lakh for organising PEETHA scheme and best Panchayat will be awarded at District level. Similarly, best Gram Panchayats, Blocks and best Districts will be selected at the state level and will be awarded special funds. The state government had also declared that as part of the initiative, camps will be organised at gram panchayat level from 15th – 20th each month, starting from December and

As part of his commitment to 3T-Technology, Transparency and Teamwork, Naveen Patnaik announced PEETHA to create awareness and improve transparency in the distribution of various government schemes. The scheme will run as sub-scheme of Ama Gaon, Ama Bikas programme.

