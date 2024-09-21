Home
Saturday, September 21, 2024
Live Tv

When Modi Told Obama: My Mom’s Home Smaller Than Your Car

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ability to connect with world leaders, including US presidents, and forge deeper bonds is widely discussed.

Officials accompanying him during international meetings reveal that PM Modi connects with global leaders on a personal level, drawing on his own life experiences to bridge cultural and geopolitical differences.

On the occasion of PM Modi’s US trip, Vinay Kwatra, former Foreign Secretary of India and current Indian Ambassador to the US, recalls a memorable moment from PM Modi’s 2014 visit to the United States, when a heartfelt exchange took place between PM Modi and former US President Barack Obama.

Kawatra shared the conversation on “Modi Story”, a website which captures the stories and experiences related to PM Modi’s life shared by people.

After formal discussions between the two leaders concluded, PM Modi and President Obama headed to visit the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial. As they sat together in Obama’s stretch limousine for the 10-12 minute drive, their conversation turned towards family.

In a friendly exchange, Obama asked about PM Modi’s mother. With a smile, PM Modi gave a candid and unexpected response and said, “President Obama, you might not believe this, but the size of your car is almost the size of the house my mother lives in!”

The statement surprised the US President, as the car they were in was considerably large, being a stretch limousine. This candid revelation offered President Obama a glimpse into PM Modi’s modest upbringing and straightfowardness. Vinay Kwatra, who was in the limousine along with the leaders shared that the conversation became a point of deeper connection between the two leaders, as both had risen from humble beginnings to the highest offices in their respective nations.

Notably, PM Modi will participate in the sixth Quad Leaders’ Summit in Wilmington, Delaware, which is being hosted by US President Joe Biden in his hometown on September 21.

Quad brings together four countries–India, Australia, Japan, and the United States. India will be hosting the Quad Leaders’ Summit in 2025. PM Modi will join US President Joe Biden, Australian

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to discuss regional security and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific.

During his visit, PM Modi will also interact with the Indian diaspora and American business leaders.

(WITH ANI INPUTS)

