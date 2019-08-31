The National Investigation Agency (NIA) summoned a Kashmiri doctor on Friday after misinterpreting INR to Indian rupee. The summons was issued to the doctor days after he criticised the Centre's decision to invalidate Article 370 of the Constitution.

When NIA mistook INR for Indian rupee: Kashmir doctor interrogated by the anti-terror agency over a text message: We often end up getting the wrong side of the stick, an idiom the National Investigation Agency (NIA) would definitely agree to after summoning senior Delhi-based cardiologist Upendra Kaul for questioning on Friday. The agency was left ashamed after it misunderstood the use of medical jargon in a text message to Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin, a report in the NDTV said.

The NIA questioned the chairperson of Batra Hospital in South Delhi for half an hour related to a 2017 terror funding case. Kaul is one of India’s leading cardiologists and a Kashmiri Pandit. Interestingly, the anti-terror agency sent him summoned weeks after he slammed the Centre’s decision to abrogate the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

Reports said that during the interrogation it was found that the NIA sleuths had misinterpreted the INR to Indian rupees and considered the text message as evidence of some illicit money transfer. Kaul also told the NDTV that he was questioned politely by the NIA and he responded politely too. He revealed that the NIA investigated him over alleged hawala transactions between him and Jammu and Kashmir separatist leader Yasin Malik.

Prof Kaul said that Yassen Mailk has been his patient since 1996. He said that he was brought to AIIMS by the Ministry of Home Affairs and senior RAW official AS Dulat. He said that he was made to examine him and then underwent an invasive procedure of the heart. He further explained that INR stands for International Normalized Ratio. He added that for a normal person INR of 1.1 is considered normal.

