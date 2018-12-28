Nitin Gadkari and Harsh Vardhan came to Arvind Kejriwal's rescue after BJP workers trolled him by coughing: According to reports, some BJP workers who were sitting in the front rows stood before the CM and began coughing in a chorus as he started his speech. Union ministers Nitin Gadkari and Harsh Vardhan requested the crowd to keep quiet at the official event and Kejriwal continued with his speech after halting momentarily.

Nitin Gadkari and Harsh Vardhan came to Arvind Kejriwal’s rescue after BJP workers trolled him by coughing: At the clean Yamuna event in New Delhi, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari came to the rescue of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday when some people in the front row mocked Kejriwal over his past ailment. According to reports, some BJP workers who were sitting in the front rows stood before the CM and began coughing in a chorus as he started his speech. Union ministers Nitin Gadkari and Harsh Vardhan requested the crowd to keep quiet at the official event and Kejriwal continued with his speech after halting momentarily.

The event, which was held jointly by the National Mission for Clean Ganga and the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), was also attended by Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Minister of State for Water Resources Satyapal Singh and a number of BJP parliamentarians from Delhi.

#WATCH BJP workers troll Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, start coughing when he begins to talk. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari intervened and Kejriwal began. pic.twitter.com/tABmZJcreS — ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2018

Arvind Kejriwal had undergone corrective surgery at Narayana Health City in Bengaluru in September 2016 to fix a persistent cough that that troubled him for over 40 years. The surgery fixed an anatomical abnormality in Kejriwal’s oropharynx that led to small amounts of saliva trickling into his airways whenever he developed nasal allergy or infection. The Delhi CM’s coughing and his muffler had become a frequent theme on social media.

