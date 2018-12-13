The Lok Sabha Assembly elections 2019 are around the corner and air surrounding the opposition parties seems to get a bit denser. The evidence was an event that took place today in Parliament where Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress scion Rahul Gandhi crossed each other but did not speak at all. Several leaders from both the ruling and opposition parties were present in Parliament for a tribute organised for the martyrs of the 2001 Parliament attack.

During the event, PM Modi was seen exchanging greetings with former Prime Minister and senior Congress leader Manmohan Singh. Besides these leaders, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu, Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, BJP veteran L K Advani and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi were also present at the event. According to a report in PTI, the Congress president was also seen shaking hands with Union minister Vijay Goel and Minister of State for Social Justice Minister Ramdas Athawale.

The growing distances between PM Modi and Rahul Gandhi have surfaced a few days after the Congress staked its claim in three of the five states that went through Assembly polls in 2018. Congress is all set to form its government in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan.

On December 13, 2001, five armed terrorists of Pakistan supported Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed stormed the Parliament complex and opened indiscriminate fire. Professor SAR Geelani, Mohammed Afzal Guru and Shaukat Hassan were named accused and arrested for their involvement in the attack. Guru was hanged at the Tihar Jail at 8 am on February 9, 2013, after the Supreme Court dismissed his plea for review of a death sentence.

