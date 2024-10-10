When Ratan Tata Explained How He ‘Almost Got Married’ 4 Times

In one of Ratan Tata's rare public appearances on the popular show Rendezvous With Simi Garewal, Tata shed light on why he never tied the knot.

Ratan Tata, the revered industrialist and former chairman of Tata Sons, passed away on Wednesday night at the age of 86. He breathed his last at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital, where he had been receiving treatment for a prolonged illness. Tata’s passing has left a deep void across the nation, as he was not only a titan of Indian industry but also a figure of integrity, philanthropy, and vision.

A recipient of the Padma Vibhushan, one of India’s highest civilian honors, Tata’s contributions to the country are unparalleled. From building a global empire with Tata Group to his immense charitable work, his legacy will endure. However, despite his towering professional achievements, Tata never married and led a private personal life.

Why Ratan Tata Never Married: Insights from His Rare Interview

While Ratan Tata’s professional life was widely known and celebrated, his personal life remained a mystery to many. In one of his rare public appearances on the popular show Rendezvous With Simi Garewal, Tata shed light on why he never tied the knot. When asked why he remained unmarried, Tata candidly revealed that a “whole series of things” had come in the way. He said, “Timing, my absorption in work at the time. I came close to getting married sometimes, but it didn’t work out.”

Tata admitted that he had been in love multiple times, even coming close to marriage on several occasions. However, for various reasons, those relationships never culminated in marriage. Reflecting on his life, Tata expressed mixed feelings about his decision to stay single. “There are many times that I feel lonely about not having a wife or a family, and sometimes I long for it. Sometimes I enjoy the freedom of not having to worry about the feelings of someone else… On other times, it does get a little lonely,” he shared.

Interestingly, Simi Garewal, who interviewed Tata on her show, later revealed in an interview in 2011 that she and Tata had once been in a relationship. This revelation gave a glimpse into the personal life of the business leader, who otherwise remained private about his relationships.

Tata’s First Love: A Heartfelt Story of Loss and Duty

In a more recent conversation with Humans of Bombay, Ratan Tata opened up about one of his most significant relationships and why he couldn’t marry his first love. Tata recalled falling in love while living in Los Angeles and being on the verge of marriage. However, his sense of duty to his family intervened. At the time, his grandmother in India had not been keeping well, and Tata felt a strong obligation to return home temporarily after spending seven years abroad.

Tata had hoped that the woman he loved would join him in India, but circumstances took a tragic turn. “Because of the 1962 Indo-China war, her parents weren’t okay with her making the move anymore, and the relationship fell apart,” Tata recounted. This story adds another layer to the personal sacrifices Tata made for his family, a theme that ran parallel to his professional dedication.

Navigating Childhood Challenges

Ratan Tata’s early life was not without its difficulties. He faced challenges stemming from his parents’ divorce at the tender age of ten. Despite describing his childhood as “happy,” he acknowledged the teasing he endured from peers due to his family circumstances. “As my brother and I got older, we faced a fair bit of ragging and personal discomfort because of our parent’s divorce,” he recalled.

Tata’s grandmother played a crucial role in his upbringing, instilling values of dignity and resilience. “My grandmother taught us to retain dignity at all costs, a value that’s stayed with me until today,” he reflected.

Honoring Ratan Tata: Public Viewing and State Funeral

In recognition of his immense contributions to the country, the Maharashtra government has announced a state funeral for Ratan Tata. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde expressed the state’s sorrow and stated that the nation has lost one of its brightest gems. “Ratan Tata was the pride of Maharashtra and the nation. He has contributed immensely to the country, and his loss is a sad moment for all of us,” Shinde said.

Tata’s mortal remains will be kept at the National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) in Mumbai’s Nariman Point on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for the public to pay their last respects. His last rites will be performed in Worli later that day, in a solemn ceremony befitting his stature.

A Life of Purpose, A Legacy for Generations

Ratan Tata’s passing marks the end of an era in Indian business and philanthropy. His leadership saw the Tata Group rise to global prominence, with landmark acquisitions like Jaguar Land Rover and Corus Steel cementing his legacy as a visionary. Yet, his impact went far beyond the boardroom. Tata was deeply involved in charitable causes, including education, healthcare, and rural development, and his philanthropic efforts continue to benefit millions across India.

While his public life was defined by success, Ratan Tata’s personal reflections reveal a man who, despite his freedom, often longed for companionship. His story is one of profound dedication, not just to his work and nation, but to his family and values.

As India mourns the loss of one of its greatest sons, Ratan Tata’s life stands as an enduring testament to leadership, humility, and the quiet sacrifices made in pursuit of a larger purpose. His legacy will continue to inspire generations to come.