After moving the impeachment motion against Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra, senior Congress leaders Kapil Sibal and Ghulam Nabi Azad addressed a press conference and said, "When the judges of the Supreme Court themselves believe that the Judiciary's independence is at threat, alluding to the functioning of the office of the CJI, should the nation stand still and do nothing?"

The Opposition party leaders on Friday addressed a press conference after they submitted notice to Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu seeking impeachment motion against the Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra. Speaking at the media briefing, Congress leader and senior lawyer Kapil Sibal said, “When the judges of the Supreme Court themselves believe that the Judiciary’s independence is at threat, alluding to the functioning of the office of the CJI, should the nation stand still and do nothing?”

Further speaking at the press conference, Kapil Sibal said, “We wish this day had never come in the fabric of our constitutional framework. Since the day he (Dipak Misra) was appointed as CJI there have been questions raised in the manner in which he has dealt with certain cases.” Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, who earlier in the day led the group of opposition leaders and met Vice President of India Venkaiah Naidu, said, “71 MPs had signed the impeachment motion (against CJI) but as 7 have retired the number is now 64. We have more than the minimum requirement needed to entertain the motion and we are sure that the Honourable Chairman will take action.”

When the judges of the Supreme Court themselves believe that the Judiciary's independence is at threat, alluding to the functioning of the office of the CJI, should the nation stand still and do nothing?: Kapil Sibal, Congress on Impeachment Motion against CJI pic.twitter.com/FynsgVlHrk — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2018

Also Read: India may acquire armed drones from US after Donald Trump administration changes policy

Congress leader Salman Khurshid also spoke on the issue and said, “Impeachment is too serious a matter to be played with frivolously on the grounds of disagreement with any judgement or point of view of the Court. I am not party to or privy with discussions that have taken place between different parties and for me to reflect specifically on whether the grounds are justified would be unfair.”

Opposition parties in the past couple of weeks have been in process of gathering support and signatures of party leaders to make such a move and finally today they have moved the notice to Rajya Sabha chairman. According to reports, the notice so far has the signatures of 60 lawmakers. Opposition leaders led by Congress veteran Ghulam Nabi Azad visited Venkaiah Naidu’s residence for a meeting over impeachment motion against CJI Dipak Mishra. Leaders from 7 opposition parties have signed the impeachment notice.

Also Read: Naroda Patiya riot case: Maya Kodnani acquitted, Babu Bajrangi’s conviction

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App