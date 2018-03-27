In a big blow for Congress, whistleblower Christopher Wylie has publicly acknowledged that Congress was Cambridge Analytica's client. Whistleblower added that I don't know a national project but I know regionally. Soon after whistleblower Wylie informed this information to British Parliament, BJP took no time to attack Congress saying that Rahul Gandhi should apologise. Congress hits back in less than an hour and said we challenge BJP to investigate the matter.

Speaking on the matter, Union Minister of Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad said, “Today the whistleblower Christopher Wylie has confirmed that Cambridge Analytica worked with Congress. This has exposed Rahul Gandhi who was denying all along. Congress and Rahul Gandhi must apologise to the country.” Hitting back at the BJP, Congress said, ” it is all false, why is India’s perpetually lying Law Minister throwing allegations in the media, he is in power why doesn’t he show all proof and then register an FIR. We challenge you. They fear that they will be exposed if they investigate the matter, added Congress Spokesperson Randip Singh Surjewala.”

It is a big blow for Congress and it will cause a major public embarrassment because from last many days Congress and BJP are trading charges over taking services from Cambridge Analytica. However, Cambridge Analytica’s partner in India Ovleno Business Intelligence (OVB), owned by Janata Dal-United leader KC Tyagi’s son Amrish Tyagi. The company website has mentioned BJP, Congress and JD(U) as its client. Wylie had earlier alleged that Cambridge Aanayytica mined data of 50 million Facebook users and used the information in US President Donald Trump’s 2016 election campaign.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi took to his Twitter handle on March 22 writing, “Problem: 39 Indians dead; Govt on the mat caught lying. Solution: Invent story on Congress & Data Theft. Result: Media networks bite bait; 39 Indians vanish from radar. Problem solved.” Hitting back at Congress Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said, ” All I will tell Rahul Gandhi is that he should not do politics on dead bodies of Indians who lost their lives in very unfortunate circumstances.”

