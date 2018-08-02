West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday hit out at the Bengal BJP leaders who are demanding the NRC in the state. Slamming the BJP leaders, Mamata Banerjee said asked, "Who are they? What significance do they have in West Bengal? Nobody knows them.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday hit out at the Bengal BJP leaders who are demanding the NRC in the state. Slamming the BJP leaders, Mamata Banerjee said asked, “Who are they? What significance do they have in West Bengal? Nobody knows them. They are just some hooligans.” Further lashing out at the BJP leaders, Mamata Banerjee said that their existence itself is in question and they will implement NRC here? I will see how they intervene.

The Bengal Chief Minister has been aggressively vocal about the NRC issue in Assam and has slammed the Centre for not being sensitive about the immigrants who have voted in the previous elections.

Earlier in the day, TMC leaders were up in ante against the Assam government after 6-8 leaders were detained at the Silchar airport. Assam police said that they have been detained as a precautionary measure and were asked to give a commitment that they will not make any provocative statements.

A spokesperson of the TMC said that their leaders were brutally thrashed and beaten at the airport. He also alleged that their mobile phones were also taken. Following this incident, TMC leader Saugata Roy upping the ante against the Assam government said that they will move a privilege motion against Assam government.

TMC leader those who had been detained at the Silchar airport were Farhad Hakim, Arpita Ghosh, Mahua Moitra, Mamata Bala Thakur and Kakali Ghosh Gastidar and a couple of other leaders. Speaking on the incident, Derek O Brien, a senior party leader in a press conference said that it was the democratic right of the lawmakers to meet people and termed the incident as a super emergency like situation.

