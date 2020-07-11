WHO chief applauds the steps taken by the authorities to control the deadly coronavirus in the biggest slum of Asia, Dharavi. He said that no matter how strong the outbreak was in some countries, it could still be chased through hostile action and gave examples of Italy, Spain and South Korea, and Dharavi.

WHO (World Health Organisation) chief applauds the steps taken by the authorities to control the deadly coronavirus in the biggest slum of Asia, Dharavi. He said that the key to breaking the chain of transmission of the extremely communicable disease is testing and tracking.

WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that no matter how strong the outbreak was in some countries, it could still be chased through hostile action and gave examples of Italy, Spain, and South Korea, and Dharavi. WHO continues to work with partners to ensure that the neediest and most marginalized are prioritized, Tedros added.

The WHO DG stressed on the essentiality for leadership, community involvement, and collective solidarity. Tedros’ statement comes on the day, Mike Ryan, head of the WHO’s emergency program said that it was doubtful that the new coronavirus would be eliminated.

Shiv Sena leader, Aaditya Thackeray, also showed appreciation over WHO chief’s comments and encouraged the authorities to keep following the path to victory.

This is huge for our very own Dharavi that has chased the virus. State Govt and @mybmc teams, along with NGOs, Elected Representatives and most importantly, Dharavikars! Let’s keep this going! Thank you @WHO for recognising their efforts, and will keep going on https://t.co/RSVGILaoLo — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) July 10, 2020

Assistant commissioner of G (North) ward, Kiran Dighavkar, which has authority over Dharavi, said that Testing, massive screening, identifying patients and their high-risk contacts, and quarantining them from the community has worked very good for Dharavi.

The total number of cases in Dharavi, Asia’s largest slum is 2,359, yet the number of active cases is just 166. It was a hot spot in June but has seen a sharp decline in cases in July. India’s recovery rate has been fairly better than the rest of the world. The recovery rate of the country is at around 63 percent, even though the total coronavirus cases in India crossed the 8 lakh mark on Friday.

