Who Is Akshay Shinde? The Accused Arrested In Badlapur Sexual Abuse Case

The recent sexual abuse case in Badlapur, Maharashtra, has sent shockwaves across the region, with the accused, Akshay Shinde, now in police custody. The 24-year-old Shinde, employed as an attendant at a well-known school in Badlapur, has been arrested for allegedly sexually abusing two four-year-old kindergarten girls. This case has sparked widespread outrage and protests in the community. A local court in Maharashtra’s Thane district has extended the police custody of a man accused of sexually abusing two kindergarten girls at a school in Badlapur until August 26. The accused, employed as an attendant at the school, was brought before a magistrate in Kalyan under tight security on Wednesday, where the extension was granted.

Akshay Shinde was employed as a cleaner on contract through a third-party company and started working at the school on August 1, 2024. The school, which reportedly belongs to a close relative of a local BJP leader, hired Shinde without conducting a thorough background check—a lapse that has now drawn severe criticism from both the public and government officials.

The Incident and Arrest

The incident came to light on August 14 when the parents of one of the victims noticed their child was hesitant to go to school and complained of discomfort. Upon further inquiry, the child revealed that she and her friend were being sexually abused by Shinde in the school’s toilet. The distressed parents immediately contacted the other child’s family, and together, they filed a formal complaint with the police.

Shinde was arrested on August 17 after the parents insisted on a thorough investigation despite an initial delay in filing the FIR. A local court extended his police custody until August 26, as the investigation continues.

Also Read: ‘If Women Are Not Safe At Workplace, We Are Denying Them Equality,’ Supreme Court’s Key Quotes On Kolkata Rape And Murder Case

Public Outrage and Government Response

The arrest of Shinde has led to massive protests, including a ‘rail roko’ demonstration that resulted in violence and vandalism in Badlapur. In response to the growing anger, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde emphasized the importance of conducting background checks on all school staff. He also assured that those responsible for the security lapses would be held accountable.

Formation of Vishaka Committees in Schools

In light of this incident, Maharashtra’s School Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar announced the formation of ‘Vishaka Committees’ in schools. These committees will provide a platform for girl students, particularly those in higher grades, to raise grievances related to sexual harassment. Kesarkar also stressed that strict action would be taken against schools with non-functional CCTV cameras, as was the case with the Badlapur school involved in this incident.

A notice has already been issued to the school, resulting in the suspension of the principal, a few teachers, and two assistants. The government plans to enforce stricter monitoring of safety measures, including the regular checking of complaint boxes and the formation of ‘Sakhi Savitri Committees’ to ensure that such incidents do not occur in the future.

As the investigation continues, the community in Badlapur remains on edge, demanding justice for the young victims and stricter safety measures in schools. The case has highlighted significant gaps in the system, prompting calls for immediate reform to protect the safety and well-being of students.

Must Read: PIL filed in Supreme Court demanding ‘confidential’ survey of all ancient mosques in India