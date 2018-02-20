Delhi chief secretary Anshu Prakash was allegedly assaulted by a few AAP MLAs on Monday night. the party has however termed the allegations as 'baseless'. According to the reports, Prakash has filed a complaint with Lt Governor of Delhi about the incident. Meanwhile, Home Minister Rajnarth Singh has sought a report on the incident.

On Monday, Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash was allegedly mishandled by a few Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs, officials said. According to them, the incident happened last night when Prakash visited Arvind Kejriwal regarding the issue of advertisements which were not being released. During an argument, the partymen mishandled him. The officials said that Prakash’s spectacles were also broken during the heated exchange.

The AAP has however refused the charges and as termed them ‘baseless’. the party in a statement said that during the meeting of MLAs at the CM Arvind Kejriwal’s residence, Prakash refused to answer questions posed by the CM and MLAs and said that he was not answerable to them. He even used foul language against the MLAs and left the scene. Anshu Paraksh is a 1986 batch IAS officer of the Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre.

He had held the posts of additional secretary and financial adviser in the Rural Development Ministry. Apart from this, he has also served as the principal secretary (health) in the Delhi Govt. Mr Prakash has also held the post of managing dierctor of the Delhi Transport Corporation and been associated with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and the New Delhi Municipal Council. Mr Prakash is a graduate in economics from St Stephens College. He pursued his MBA degree from the Faculty of Management Studies, University of Delhi.

