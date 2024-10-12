Baba Siddique, a former Maharashtra minister and member of Ajit Pawar's faction of the NCP, was shot in Mumbai's Bandra area and is now in critical condition at a hospital.

Baba Siddique, a former Maharashtra minister and member of Ajit Pawar’s faction of the NCP, was shot dead in Mumbai’s Bandra area, Lilavati Hospital confirmed on Saturday. According to reports, three bullets were fired at Siddique on Saturday evening at the office of his son, Zeeshan Siddique, an MLA from Bandra East. Two suspects have been taken into custody.

Succumbed to injuries

Despite medical efforts, Siddique succumbed to his injuries during treatment, officials reported.

Siddique, who had served as a three-time MLA from Bandra West, was associated with the Congress for 48 years before leaving the party in February to join Ajit Pawar’s NCP. His son, Zeeshan Siddique, was expelled from Congress in August.

NCP expresses shock

The shooting took place during Dussehra and just months before the Maharashtra Assembly elections, which are expected later this year. NCP spokesperson Brijmohan Shrivastav, expressing shock at the incident, stated that Siddique had not previously mentioned receiving any threats.

Who is Baba Siddique?

Siddique was elected as an MLA for Bandra West in 1999, 2004, and 2009, and served as a minister of state for food, civil supplies, labor, and the FDA from 2004 to 2008.

In addition to his political career, Siddique is known for hosting grand social events. One notable event was an iftar party in 2013, where he helped reconcile a long-standing cold war between Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan.

Read More: PM Modi To Attend Nayab Singh Saini’s Sworn In Ceremony As Haryana CM on Oct 17