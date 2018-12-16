The Congress party on Sunday named Bhupesh Baghel as the next chief minister of Chhattisgarh. Baghel has been associated with the Congress party since 1985 and served as the first Revenue, Public Health Engineering and relief work minister between 2000-2003. Bhupesh Baghel will sworn-in as the third chief minister of Chhattisgarh on Monday.

The Congress party on Sunday put an end to all the speculations and declared the name of the next chief minister of Chhattisgarh, where it will be forming the next government after defeating the BJP which was ruling in the state for the past 15 years in the recently concluded assembly elections. The Congress on Sunday named party leader Bupesh Baghel who will soon be sworn-in as the next chief minister of Chhattisgarh on Monday (December 17). The Congress party emerged the single largest party in 2018 assembly election in the state and defeated Raman Singh-led government, which was ruling the state for the past 15 years.

Who is Bhupesh Baghel?

Bhupesh Baghel, currently serving as the president of Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee, will be sworn in as next chief minister of the state. Bhupesh Baghel fought 2018 elections from the Patan constituency and won the seat. Born on August 23 1961, Bhupesh Baghel comes from a farmer’s family and is the son of Bindeshwari Baghel and Kumar Baghel. Baghel is married to Mukhteshwari Baghel, who comes from a writer’s family and is also related to Swami Atmanand, a spiritual leader.

Bhupesh Baghel political career

Bhupesh Baghel ventured into politics after getting inspired by Chandulal Chandrakar who he considered as his political guru and joined the Congress party. Baghel served as the chief of Indian Youth Congress between 1990-1994 in Durg district and later on became the vice president of Youth Congress of Madhya Pradesh. He served for this position between 1994-1995.

Bhupesh Baghel served as a cabinet minister in former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Digvijaya Singh’s government and was responsible for Public Grievance Department works in 1998. In December 1999, he was promoted as Minister of Transport and later on he served as chairman of State Road Transport Corporation in the year 2000.

At the time of formation of the state Chhattisgarh, which took place in 2000, he was elected in the Chhattisgarh legislative assembly and held the post of Revenue, Public Health Engineering and relief work minister for a period of 3 years.

Though Bhupesh Baghel got elected as MLA in the 2003 assembly election his party, Congress, lost elections to BJP and Raman Singh became the second chief minister of the newly formed state.

The year 2009 was a downtime for Baghel as he lost elections from the Raipur seat but in 2013, he was re-elected as MLA representing the Patan assembly.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More