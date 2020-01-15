The Jammu and Kashmir police on January 11 arrested Davendar Singh at Mir Bazar in Kulgam with two Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists Naveed Baba and Altaf and a lawyer who also works for terror organisations.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Davinder Singh was posted with the anti-hijacking team at Srinagar airport until he was caught red-handed with two militants in Kashmir.

The Jammu and Kashmir police on January 11 arrested Singh at Mir Bazar in Kulgam with two Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists Naveed Baba, Altaf and a lawyer who also works for terror outfits.

Singh was suspended on January 13 following police’s confirmation that he was caught with militants. Interestingly, he was one of the officials to receive the 16-member delegation of foreign ambassadors who recently visited the valley.

Following Singh’s arrest, the Congress alleged that he had links with militants underlining that now it will be clear who was behind the 2019 Pulwama terror attack. Hitting out at Congress, the BJP asked if the party knew who was behind the attack.

He started his career as a sub-inspector with the Jammu and Kashmir police where he joined the Special Operations Group (SOG) and was one of the core members of the task force.

Though his tryst with controversy is no new thing as the police officer was charged with extortion and corruption during the initial days of his career following which he was demoted and suspended for a few days.

Later Singh was posted with the Srinagar Police Control Room (PCR). In 2006, he was promoted as Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP).

Since the day he was arrested, speculation is rife whether the Jammu and Kashmir officer received Gallantry Award in 2018. Dismissing rumours, the Jammu and Kashmir Police clarified that Singh was conferred the state gallantry medal in 2018.

The Ministry of Home Affairs stated that Singh was not awarded any Gallantry or meritorious medal. The ministry added that the only gallantry award given to him was last year on Independence Day by erstwhile state Jammu and Kashmir.

How is Davinder Singh related to Afzal Guru?

Afzal Guru, one of the accused behind the 2001 Parliament attack in a letter revealed that Singh, who was then posted with the Special Operation Group had asked him to take Mohammad, another accused to Delhi, rent an accommodation and buy a car for him. He claimed that it was Singh who had introduced him to Mohammad.

The police did not pay heed to Afzal Guru’s allegations and no probe was set up against Singh as he continued to remain in service.

Guru also alleged that he was tortured by Singh and forced to pay money to police officers.

In a report published by Scroll.in, Davinder Singh in an interview to journalist Parvaiz Bukhari had admitted that he tortured Guru in custody for several days and that he did not lodge an FIR of his arrest.

Singh’s 2017 encounter in Pulwama won him a state gallantry medal, though Congress, time and again, has raised questions over police officer’s credentials. From May 2017 to August 8, 2018, Singh was posted in Pulwama.

The Congress has also alleged Singh’s involvement in the 2019 Pulwama terror attack. The party also asserted that he was only a pawn in a bigger conspiracy.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App