Bhojpuri superstar Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua doesn't need any introduction if talked about his career in the entertainment industry. However, according to the latest reports, the Bhojpuri actor has joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Check out more details about the Bhojpuri actor Dinesh Lal Yadav's career, lifestyle, and stints in the industry so far.

Bhojpuri superstar Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua, who is known for his sizzling chemistry with several actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry doesn’t need any introduction if talked about his career in the entertainment sector. According to the latest reports by ANI, the Bhojpuri actor has joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2019. The news has been confirmed by ANI on Twitter which reads, “Lucknow: Bhojpuri singer and actor Dinesh Lal Yadav ‘Nirhua’ joins BJP.”

Further reports say that the actor will be contesting the elections from the Uttar Pradesh East constituency.

Lucknow: Bhojpuri singer and actor Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirhua' joins BJP. pic.twitter.com/HFim2BEmKy — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 27, 2019

Check out more details about the Bhojpuri actor Dinesh Lal Yadav’s career, awards and achievements, lifestyle, and stints in the industry so far.

Career: Dinesh Lal Yadav was born on February 2, 1979, and is a singer cum Bhojpuri film actor, producer and television presenter. Dinesh Lal is also popularly known as Nirahua who hails from Ghazipur. The superstar has been known to be one of the most successful Bhojpuri actors on the industry who has given super hit and blockbuster films till date. The actor had been a participant in the most controversial Indian Television show Bigg Boss 6 in 2012.

Awards and Achievements: Dinesh Lal Yadav in the year 2016 had won the Best Actor award in International Bhojpuri Film Awards show Dubai for the film Patna Se Pakistan. In 2017, the Bhojpuri superstar won another award in the Jublee Star Award category at the International Bhojpuri Film Awards show held in London. In 2018, Nirahua bagged the Best Actor award for his blockbuster film Nirahua Hindustani 2 at the International Bhojpuri Film Awards show in Malaysia.

Lifestyle: Dinesh Lal Yadav before coming to the Bhojpuri industry had struggled hard for his living according to some media reports, the latter did not even own a bicycle who now withdraws salary in lakhs from the films. reports say that the Bhojpuri star now charges 30 to 35 lakh rupees for one particular film. Nirahua has been known to have sizzling chemistry with Bhojpuri actress Amrapali Dubey, who is often seen sharing the screen space with the superstar.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More