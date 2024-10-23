Who Is Gangster Chhota Rajan? One Of The Most Feared Gangster, Dawood Ibrahim’s Rival

Known to be one of the most feared gangster, the Bombay High Court has granted bail in the 2001 Jaya Shetty murder case. Rajan, who had been convicted earlier this year and sentenced to life imprisonment, was given relief by a division bench comprising Justices Revati Mohite Dere and Prithviraj Chavan.

Chhota Rajan, born Rajendra Sadashiv Nikalje, is one of India’s most notorious gangsters. Originally a close associate of infamous underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, Rajan later became his rival. His criminal career spans decades, and he has been involved in numerous high-profile criminal activities in India and abroad. Here’s a look at some of his most infamous criminal activities:

Links With Dawood Ibrahim and the Mumbai Underworld

Chhota Rajan started his career in crime as a protégé of Dawood Ibrahim, rising through the ranks in Mumbai’s underworld. For several years, he worked closely with Dawood, managing his operations in Mumbai and engaging in activities like extortion, smuggling, and drug trafficking.

1993 Mumbai Blasts

Rajan’s association with Dawood soured after the 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts, where Dawood was allegedly the mastermind behind the attacks. Rajan publicly broke ties with Dawood, claiming that the blasts were anti-national, and became one of his fiercest rivals. The split ignited a bloody gang war in Mumbai that lasted for years.

Targeting Dawood’s Associates

After parting ways with Dawood Ibrahim, Chhota Rajan’s gang was involved in a series of assassinations targeting Dawood’s associates. These killings were part of an ongoing underworld feud that resulted in many high-profile murders across India and abroad.

Murder of Journalist J. Dey (2011)

One of the most infamous crimes linked to Chhota Rajan was the murder of investigative journalist Jyotirmoy Dey (J. Dey) in 2011. Dey was shot dead in broad daylight in Mumbai, and Rajan was convicted for orchestrating the murder. Rajan allegedly ordered the hit because Dey was writing articles that portrayed him in a negative light.

In a recent Netflix series – Scoop, shows the murder of journalist Jyotirmoy Dey and the role of the press and police in the case.

Extortion and Smuggling

Rajan’s criminal empire was built on a foundation of extortion, smuggling, and organized crime. He and his gang demanded protection money from businesses, real estate developers, and Bollywood personalities. In the 1980s and 1990s, Rajan’s extortion rackets were particularly feared in Mumbai.

Attempt on Rajan’s Life in Bangkok (2000)

In 2000, Dawood’s men attempted to assassinate Rajan in Bangkok, Thailand. He narrowly escaped the attack, which was allegedly planned by Dawood’s close associate, Chhota Shakeel. The attack marked a significant moment in the ongoing gang rivalry, cementing Rajan’s status as a key figure in the underworld.

Capture and Extradition to India (2015)

Chhota Rajan was arrested in Bali, Indonesia, in 2015 after years of evading law enforcement. He had been on the run for over two decades, and his capture was a major breakthrough for Indian authorities. He was extradited to India, where he was tried for multiple crimes, including the J. Dey murder case and several extortion and smuggling charges.

Involvement in Real Estate Mafia

Rajan’s gang was also involved in Mumbai’s real estate mafia, engaging in illegal land deals and threatening property developers. His network played a significant role in controlling certain areas of Mumbai, where he extracted protection money from local builders and businesses.

International Operations

Rajan’s criminal activities were not limited to India. He had established an extensive network abroad, especially in Southeast Asia and the Middle East, where he continued his operations even while on the run. His gang was involved in smuggling, drug trafficking, and money laundering on an international scale.

Chhota Rajan’s criminal career is marked by violence, rivalry, and his transition from Dawood Ibrahim’s right-hand man to one of his most dangerous adversaries. His involvement in high-profile assassinations, extortion rackets, and underworld wars made him one of the most feared gangsters in India.

